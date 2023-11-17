Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Mega Man X, Street Fighter IV, Pixelmator, more

Reg. $1+ FREE+

While the console Black Friday game deals have now kicked off, we are also starting to see the holiday offers take hold for iOS devices as well. Be sure to scope out the deals we are now tracking on Apple’s new M3/Pro MacBook Pros, the brand new Apple Pencil with USB-C, and the official Apple MagSafe Charger, but for now it’s on the apps. While there is plenty more to come, we are starting to see some rare price drops on notable titles including Mega Man X, Street Fighter IV CE, Ace Attorney Trilogy, Leo’s Fortune, Pixelmator Pro for Mac, and more. Hit the jump for a complete at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: MASH: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Voice Recorder,Screen Recorder: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Leo’s Fortune: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: MEGA MAN X: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Street Fighter IV CE: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Ace Attorney Trilogy: $15 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmon: $11 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Hav: $11 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair: $11 (Reg. $16)

Mac: Pixelmator Pro $25 (Reg. $50)

Mac: Photomator $10 (70% off)

Mac: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $3 (Reg. $18)

Black Friday console game deals start now! Star Wars Jedi, Final Fantasy XVI, Spider-Man, Mario, AC Mirage, more

More iOS game and app deals still live:

iOS Universal: GTA: Chinatown Wars: FREE (Demo)

***Download and play up to thirty minutes as a free trial

iOS Universal: GTA: Liberty City Stories: FREE (Demo)

***Download and play up to thirty minutes as a free trial

iOS Universal: Sandbox Planet: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Lock Notes Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee: $2 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Milkmaid of the Milky Way: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Truberbrook: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Youtubers Life: Gaming Channel: $4 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Xynthesizr: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Motorsport Manager 4: $4 (Reg. $7)

MEGA MAN X features:

In addition to “REGULAR MODE” which displays whole screen of the game, “FULL MODE,” which displays full iPhone display, is available!

Story Mode comes with Easy, Normal, and Hard difficulty options. Easy places extra platforms in stages, so you won’t fall to your death, and confident players looking for a challenge will feel right at home on Hard! Aim for the most points in Score Attack, rush to clear stages the fastest in Time Race, and see who can finish the most stages in Endless. Those who don’t know where to find the upgrades in-game, or who just want to power up right away, can easily get upgrades through the Customizations screen!

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

