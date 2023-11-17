Razer’s full-size Stream Controller with haptic feedback hits rare $200 all-time low ($70 off)

Joining today’s Black Friday deals on the Elgato Stream Deck, Razer is getting in on the streamer controller offers today as well. Amazon is now offering Razer’s full-size Stream Controller for $199.99 shipped. Regularly $270 and currently on sale for $230 directly from Razer, you’re looking at 26% or $70 in savings here today and the lowest price we can find. This rarely discounted piece of kit has only ever been sale once before today at Amazon and is now sitting at a new all-time low. It might not be as compact and affordable as the Razer Stream Controller X that sells for just over $140 (here’s our launch coverage for that model), but it is also a more featured-packed solution with significantly more control options available as well. Head below for more details.

The Stream Controller delivers the brand’s take on the customizable desktop action the Elgato Stream Deck pioneered, albeit with that special Razer design touch. It carries a deck of LCD keys alongside six rotary knobs and seven function buttons, all of which can be customized to your heart’s content to deliver physical control over various elements of your streaming or gaming setup. You’ll find 12 haptic Switchblade keys that allow users to create “shortcuts for multiple programs” alongside other controls for audio levels and more joined by compatibility with “OBS Studio, Streamlabs, Twitch, Discord, Spotify, Adobe Lightroom Classic, Photoshop, Premiere Pro, After Effects, Illustrator, and Final Cut Pro.”

As we mentioned above, Black Friday is also ushering in some notable deals on the popular Elgato Stream Deck models as well. The deals start from $120 on those, but the standout offer delivers a new all-time low on the latest Plus variant down at $170 shipped. Scope them out right here.

And for the rest of today’s Razer Black Friday deals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and more, everything is detailed in this morning’s roundup.

Razer Stream Controller features:

All-in-one Stream Controller: Effortlessly manage your stream with shortcuts for multiple programs—organized through custom layouts and icons for intuitive use

12 Haptic Switchblade Keys: Bind an infinite variety of commands and macros. Customize their icons for easy visual navigation and adjust their haptic feedback for the ideal level of tactile response

6 Tactile Analog Dials: Conveniently tweak the levels of your audio, media, and other channels, as you manage it all at a glance using the controller’s dynamic LCD touchscreen

8 Programmable Buttons: Program them to instantly toggle between up to 8 different haptic key layouts, or simply used as a faster way to perform commonly used actions

Designed for Efficient Multi-Tasking: Group commands into dedicated layouts and Dynamic Mode to automatically switch profiles based on the detected app

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!