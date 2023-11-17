Verizon Black Friday 2023 ad now live: free iPhone 15 Pro, home internet offers, more

Verizon today is announcing its Black Friday 2023 deals. Instead of showing off all the ways you can save this holiday season super far in advance, the carrier is just taking the curtain off all of the promotions right now that they’re live.

Apple is taking the spotlight in a big way this year for the Verizon Black Friday sale. There are two headlining offers in particular, but being able to get a free iPhone 14 Plus for every member of your family is as good of a place to start as any. Right now, you can join the company’s Unlimited Welcome plan for $120 per month with autopay, and score four of the iPhone 14 Plus at no extra cost. There’s no trade-in required either, making this the offer to pick for scoring everyone in the family a new handset to unwrap under the tree.

If you want the latest from Apple, you’re going to have to trade-in a device. But at least Verizon is making it worth the effort. Through the Black Friday shopping season here, you can score the iPhone 15 Pro for free with all of its titanium goodness when you trade-in any existing iPhone model. It doesn’t matter the condition or if it’s an ancient iOS device – so long as you activate it on an Unlimited Ultimate plan. To make matters even better, Verizon will also give you a 10th Generation iPad and an Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen.

Verizon continues its Black Friday 2023 deals over to an assortment of other offers. The latest from Samsung and Google are also getting in on the bundle savings when you trade-in a device from their respective ecosystems – meaning you can score the new Galaxy S23+ or the Pixel 8 Pro with a tablet and smartwatch thrown in for free.

There’s also a big push for the Verizon Home Internet services this year. You can get a free Echo Show 10 by switching over to the carrier’s internet plan. There’s everything from its beloved Fios fiber connection to 5G home internet and other plans available, each of which comes with the extra goodie of an Alexa smart display. Did we mention you can also get a $200 Amazon gift card with select plans? Because that isn’t all, either. Verizon is really pushing for new subscribers by also offering an Xbox Series S.

You can shop all of the Verizon Black Friday 2023 deals right now over on this landing page. The event will be live through November 27, but some of the savings are likely to stick around in some form through the greater holiday season.

We're expecting to see plenty of additional early Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what's certain to be a November to remember. Just like how Amazon is setting the pace with an early sales event, we expect to see the same from Walmart and other retailers through November and beyond.

