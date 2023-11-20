Today’s best Android app deals: Leo’s Fortune, Baldur’s Gate II, Neverwinter Nights, and more

It is now time to roundup all of Monday’s best deals on Android game and app deals. Alongside the Google Play deals, we are also tracking deals on Samsung Galaxy Watch 6/Classic, all of the latest Google Nest Cams, and this offer on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra at the $900 low. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Leo’s Fortune, Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced, Siege of Dragonspear, Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced, Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and apps deals.

Best Android apps and games on sale:

More Android game and app deals still live

Leo’s Fortune features:

Leo’s Fortune is an award-winning platform adventure game where you hunt down the cunning and mysterious thief that stole your gold. Beautifully hand-crafted levels bring the story of Leo to life in this epic adventure…through lush environments from mossy forests and arid deserts, to pirate cities and snowy mountains…vicious traps and solve physics-based puzzles through 24 levels of treacherous platform adventure…Finish Leo’s Fortune to unlock Hardcore Mode: try to beat the whole game without dying, a rare feat among players of this epic platform adventure! Compete with your friends to beat as many levels as you can in the fastest time possible.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!