Today’s best Android app deals: Hot Lap League, Star Wars KOTOR, Crying Suns, more

Today’s collection of Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play are now ready and waiting down below the fold. We are also tracking notable price drops on TicWatch Pro 5, Samsung’s ANC Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, and a new all-time low on this 14-inch ASUS Chromebook Plus, but for now we are focused on the apps. Highlights include titles like Star Wars: KOTOR 1 and 2, Hot Lap League, Crying Suns, Forager, Voodoo Detective, and many more. Hit the jump for a closer look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

Hot Lap League features:

Take complete control of your vehicle, perfect your driving, and prove your place in the Hot Lap League. Drift and race your car around 150+ mind blowing tracks, each requiring unique techniques and strategies. Improving your time by racing your best is the only way to the top.

It’s you, the track and the clock – no driving assist, no nonsense.

