Samsung’s recently-released Freestyle 2nd Gen portable projector now $200 off at new $598 low

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Freestyle 2nd Gen Projector for $597.99 shipped. Today’s price cut is also matched at Samsung. This is $200 off the usual $798 price tag and marking only the second discount so far. It’s a new all-time low though, and clocking in as the first notable chance to save since being refreshed over the summer. This is also right around the sale price we saw on the original model, too. Our launch coverage further explores what to expect. Head below for more.

The biggest update to the Samsung Freestyle Gen 2 is on the software end of the experience. It now features the company’s built-in Gaming Hub for directly accessing Xbox Game Pass, NVIDIA GeForce, and Amazon Luna, as well as Netflix, Hulu, and HBO – all without needing an extra streamer. Otherwise, you’re looking at the same popular performance as before. The projector can dish out 1080p images at up to 100 inches in size thanks to its 200-lumen lamp. It has a built-in speaker system and can be refueled over USB-C.

One of the ways that Samsung is mixing up the hardware of its new release isn’t with the actual projector but with the included remote. The Freestyle Gen 2 now comes packaged with Samsung’s SolarCell Remote. It recharges the internal battery using the sun and has a more full suite of controls that is more associated with what you’ll find on a TV.

All of the other best Samsung deals are also live this week direct from its own online storefront sale.

Samsung Freestyle 2nd Gen Projector features:

Pick a spot, place it, tilt it and watch content come to life with the smart theater that makes it simple; The cradle stand gives you floor-to-ceiling flexibility with a rotation of 180 degrees – always giving you the best view. Let The Freestyle 2nd Gen with Gaming Hub do the work with its Auto Leveling, Auto Focus and Auto Keystone technology that adjusts your picture for the best view possible; No fussing with settings—just sit back and enjoy the show.

