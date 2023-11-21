Sole Bicycles’ new e-24 e-bike receives first discount in Black Friday deals for $1,599

Sole Bicycles, a prominent Venice Beach lifestyle bicycle brand, has launched its Black Friday sales, taking up to 30% off select bicycle models and $200 off its very first e-bike, the e-24 for $1,599 shipped. This is your very first chance to grab this brand new e-bike, which comes in five color schemes that “reflect the essence and spirit of Venice Beach.” You can learn more about this unique e-bike by heading below the fold or by reading through our in-depth launch coverage.

The e-24 comes equipped with a 750W integrated motor and 15Ah battery, and can reach top speeds of 28 MPH while traveling up to 40 miles on a single charge. It is able to go from zero to fully charged in up to four hours, and even offers riders the option to choose from a three-class system. The five e-24 models are designed with a traditional, and yet still very much unique palette that captures the feel of Venice Beach, California. Whether it’s the all-black Overthrow model, the Whaler model’s white tires and cranks in combination with the navy-blue frame and brown seat, or even the el Tigre model’s black and silver contrasts with bright pops of orange on the rims – these designs ooze beach-cruising leisure.

This e-bike arrives 90% assembled, with all the tools and instructions you will need to finish assembly included. As an alternative for those who may not wish to do this work themselves, Solé Bicycles has partnered alongside Beeline Connect to provide customers with options to have the bike fully assembled, with the choice to pick-up at local bicycle shops or have it delivered via a mobile service courier.

Sole Bicycles’ Black Friday sale will continue through the end of the month or as long as supplies last, saving you 30% off traditional yet stylish bicycle models, and saving you $200 off the unique e-24. You can also check out the Black Friday deals still going on over at Aventon Bikes, taking up to $600 off its popular e-bike models, offering up to $650 in free accessories, and even entering you into its Giveaway to win a free Tesla Model 3. The biggest deal is happening on the Abound Cargo e-bike which is $600 off and comes with $634 in bundled gear. And be sure to head on over to our Green Deals guide for more discounted EVs and more environmentally-friendly gear. You’ll also find solar generators, electric tools, lawn care equipment, and much more.

Sole Bicycles’ e-24 e-bike features:

The e-24 electric bike can reach top speeds of up to 28 mph with a range of 25 to 40 miles, and is equipped with 24” rims and 3” tires. Whether for daily commuters, beachgoers, or recreational riders, the e-24 collection is set to revolutionize urban commuting and leisure riding through its powerful performance and innovative design.

