Always get the comfy seat during outings with GCI’s 25% off camping chairs starting at $44

GCI’s Black Friday deals are here, taking up to 25% off a select lineup of camping chairs and tables, and fitting right in with the deals happening on Coleman’s line of camping equipment and ORORO’s heated apparel. GCI’s portable outdoor furniture has fallen to some of the lowest prices we have tracked, and free shipping is available across the board, with releases starting at $44. You’ll find a full rundown of the best deals below the fold, but you can shop all of the savings right here, too.

Notable GCI Black Friday discounts:

As I mentioned before, be sure to check out the Black Friday deals going on for Coleman’s camping equipment, as well as the heated apparel from ORORO. Both brands go nicely alongside GCI’s chairs and tables to complete your collection of camping gear. And if you’re planning any big trips to close out 2023 or to celebrate 2024’s arrival, check out Amazon’s Black Friday sales that have gone live for travel gear, taking up to 63% off several collections from brands like Kipling, U.S. Traveler, Travelpro, Herschel, Lewis N. Clark, Travelon, Rockland, and more.

Outdoor SitBacker Adjustable Canoe Seat features:

Canoe Seat: Made using only the highest-quality materials, our field-tested canoe seats with back support are exceptionally easy to open, close, and carry

Comfortable & Supportive: The ultimate canoe accessory, this collapsible canoe seat features a supportive lumbar cushion and BackComfort technology for customized reclining

Collapsible Design: A portage lock and a shoulder strap with Auto-Fold Technology allow for easy opening, closing,and carrying; Features lumbar pad and built-in storage pocket

Simple Setup: Easily attach our folding canoe seats to any canoe seat or bench using the dual-buckle bench attachment

Compact: Supports 250 lbs; Measures 12.3 x 16.5 x 17.9 open and folds to 3.7 x 16.5 x 16.5 inches; 2.9 pounds; 17 inch seat strap length

Patented Back Comfort Technology for customized reclining

Patented single buckle Auto-Fold Technology with Portage Lock shoulder strap for easy folding and carrying

