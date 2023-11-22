ORORO offers up to 60% off Black Friday discounts on heated apparel starting from $56

ORORO Black Friday deals are now live on Amazon, taking up to 60% off a lineup of heated apparel. You’ll find vests, jackets, hoodies, gloves, scarves – all of them having fallen to some of the lowest prices we have tracked, with free shipping across the board. One of the most notable deals here is the Men’s Soft Shell Heated Jacket that is marked down to $110, with a regular price tag of $200. This zip-up jacket has a Softshell fabric exterior with breathable lining while three carbon-fiber heating elements generate heat across your chest and back for up to 10 hours, and comes conveniently water-and-wind-resistant for those rougher winter days. It also offers an additional 15% off in savings when purchasing alongside extra batteries. You’ll find a full rundown of the biggest deals below the fold, but you can shop all of the savings right here, too.

Biggest ORORO Black Friday discounts:

And if you’re planning any big trips to close out 2023 or to celebrate 2024’s arrival, check out Amazon’s Black Friday sales that have gone live for travel gear, taking up to 63% off several collections from brands like Kipling, U.S. Traveler, Travelpro, Herschel, Lewis N. Clark, Travelon, Rockland, and more. And if your travel plans include camping out in the wilds of the world, be sure to check out the full lineup of Coleman camping equipment that is seeing up to 70% off in early Black Friday sales as well.

Men’s Soft Shell Heated Jacket features:

NEAT AND TAILORED DESIGN WITH DURABLE FABRIC: Softshell fabric exterior with breathable linning ensures you don’t lose any excess heat and enjoy comfortable warmth; Detachable hood is specially designed for chilly mornings and extra protection on windy days; Water and wind resistance for your unrestricted movement towards outdoor

HEAT ACROSS BODY: Three carbon fiber heating elements generate heat across core body areas (left & right chest, mid-back); Adjust three heating settings (High, medium, low) with just a simple press of the button

QUICK AND LONG-LASTING WARMTH: Heat quickly in seconds with 7.4V UL/CE-certified battery; Up to 10 working hours; USB port for charging smartphones and other mobile devices

FOR ALL WALKS OF LIFE AND ADVENTURES: Ideal and warm choice for you, family members, friends, employees, to enjoy outdoor activities

Easy care: Machine washable; The heating elements and jacket construction are designed to endure 50+ machine wash cycles

