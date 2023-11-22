Best price of the year takes $350 off Rad Power’s RadExpand 5 folding e-bike at $1,299

Rad Power Bikes’ Black Friday Mega Sale has now been live for just under two weeks, dropping every one of its e-bikes to their absolute lowest prices of the season. Today, the popular e-bike company is stepping up the savings on its RadExpand 5 Folding model, increasing sales from $100 off to $350 off for $1,299 shipped, down from $1,649. As part of the sale, Rad-branded accessories are also now 10% off across the board. Like the other deals, this comes with Rad Power’s low price promise – “when we put an e-bike on sale any time before 12/31/23, you’ll be getting it at the season’s lowest price — guaranteed.”

The RadExpand 5 Folding e-bike comes equipped with a 750W brushless geared hub motor and a 672Wh battery that tops out at 20 MPH and can travel up to 45+ miles on a single charge, depending on conditions. It features four levels of low-profile cadence sensing pedal assist, as well as a water-resistant wiring harness, a standard LED headlight, an integrated taillight with a brake light indicator functionality, an integrated rear storage rack, fenders for both tires, and a simple LED display that provides pedal assist controls and battery charge levels. Its main claim to fame amongst Rad Power’s e-bikes is its space-saving folding frame, with the mechanism located at its center for fast and easy storage or transport when it’s not in use.

Rad Power’s Black Friday Mega Sale as well as today’s flash sale will continue until November 29, taking up to $700 off fat-tire models, up to $400 off commuter models, up to $400 off cargo and utility models, and up to $200 off any limited edition colors. A promo opportunity has also been launched until November 29, giving you 25% off Rad Power’s Hollywood Vehicle Racks that are designed to safely accommodate the weight of any e-bikes by using the code RACK25 at checkout. Head on over to the deals page here to browse more models and discounts.

And if you’re looking for an alternate but still reliable brand of e-bikes, check out the Black Friday deals still going on over at Aventon Bikes, taking up to $600 off its popular e-bike models, offering up to $650 in free accessories, and even entering you into its Giveaway to win a free Tesla Model 3. The biggest deal is happening on the Abound Cargo e-bike which is $600 off and comes with $634 in bundled gear. You can also head on over to our Green Deals guide for more discounted EVs and more environmentally-friendly gear. You’ll also find solar generators, electric tools, lawn care equipment, and much more.

RadExpand 5 Folding e-bike features:

Fold in to store. Fold out to explore. Our latest folding e-bike has fatter tires to tackle adventures of all sorts. Featuring a step-thru frame, you can customize your ride with adjustable handlebars, seven speeds, and four levels of pedal-assist.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!