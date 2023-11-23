Anker PowerCore Reserve hits $119 (Reg. $170), PowerHouse 767 $600 off, more

Anker’s lineup of portable power stations are getting in on the Black Friday savings with some of the best discounts ever. A favorite has the new PowerCore Reserve 192Wh dropping lower than ever before at $118.99. It’s 30% off the usual $170 price tag and falling to the all-time low. It’s an extra $1 below our previous mention, too. The perfect option for bridging the gap between Anker’s more mobile-friendly portable chargers and its flagship power banks, we break down the whole package below the fold, as well as over in our launch coverage.

Anker’s new PowerCore Reserve 192Wh arrives as a unique new addition to its lineup. Part camping lamp and part charger, the unique offering is ready to handle dishing out more power than your usual portable offering. The entire build starts with a 60,000mAh internal battery that sits within a more rugged form factor than the brand’s usual releases. It has an integrated strap on top that helps make transporting the heftier build a bit easier. Now it sells for the best price yet, making the package we wrote home about in our launch coverage an even better value.

Another highlight is on the PowerHouse 767. It drops down lower than ever before, clocking in at $1,399. This is $600 off the usual $1,999 price tag and marking a new all-time low at $100 under any other previous mention.

Living up to its status as one of Anker’s most full-featured power stations so far, the new PowerHouse 767 arrives centered around a massive 2,048Wh internal battery. Backed by GaNPrime charging tech, this unit can also handle dishing out 2,400W of power from its 12 different charging options. There’s notably an RC port to go alongside four full AC outlets, three USB-C outputs, USB-A, and a pair of car outlets. We breakdown what to expect in our coverage from back in December, too.

Anker PowerCore Reserve 192Wh features:

Get the ultimate emergency power source for all your devices with a massive capacity of 60,000mAh. Charge an iPhone 14 over 10 times, a MacBook Air up to 2.9 times, or power a 3W LED lamp for 42.3 hours. Features 60W and 27W USB-C ports, allowing you to charge your phone and laptop simultaneously—ideal for quick power on the go. The retractable light and an SOS button provide emergency lighting for safety during power outages or other emergency situations.

