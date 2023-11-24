AirPods 3 are down to the best price yet on Amazon at $140 (Save $29)

Apple’s latest AirPods 3 are now getting in on the Black Friday savings with the lowest Amazon price yet. Dropping down to $139.99 shipped, the Lightning-enabled charging case model drops from its usual $169 price tag. This is $29 off and beating our previous mention by an extra $10. Go learn more over at 9to5Mac and head below for a full breakdown on what to expect.

Apple’s latest entry-level earbuds originally launched back in October of 2021 and then were refreshed with a new wired-only charging case last fall that takes much of the same page out of the pro version’s playbook as before. While you’re ditching the silicone eartips, AirPods 3 arrive with much of the same Spatial Audio support, as well as added water-resistance for tagging along on runs or workouts. Circling back to the charging case, there’s no MagSafe charging on this model, with only a Lightning port on the bottom to refuel when you’ve worked through the 30 hours of listening time.

Also getting in on the savings, Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 with Lightning port are down to the best discount ever. Really leaning into what Black Friday is all about, the price cut down to $169 is offering the lowest price ever. You can also save on the USB-C model this week, too. The savings here aren’t quite as enticing as on the Lightning version, but you’ll still be able to score one of the best prices yet on the latest earbuds from Apple. There’s the same design as you’d expect from the AirPods Pro 2, just with a USB-C port on the bottom to complement MagSafe and all the other tech.

Apple AirPods 3 features:

An Apple-designed dynamic driver, powered by a custom amplifier, renders music in exceptionally detailed sound quality — so you revel in every tone, from deep, rich bass to crisp, clean highs. Covered in a special acoustic mesh, an inset microphone in each earbud minimizes wind noise when you’re on a call — so your voice is always heard loud and clear.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!