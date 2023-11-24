Black Friday Android game and app deals: Kingdom Rush, Railways, ProShot, more

Black Friday has arrived and so has a fresh batch of discounted Android game and app deals. Alongside the Google Play offers, we are also tracking deals on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung’s affordable Galaxy A54 5G, Google’s latest Chromecast, and Google’s latest Nest Thermostat joining the rest of today’s big-time Black Friday offers right here. As for the apps, highlights include Kingdom Rush Vengeance, Railways, Traffix, Kingdom Rush Origins, The Game of Life 2, KITT – Systems Activated, ProShot, and more. Head below for a closer look at today’s Android Black Friday deals.
- Black Army Sapphire Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Teach Your Monster to Read FREE (Reg. $9)
- Railways – Train Simulator FREE (Reg. $2)
- Traffix: Traffic Simulator $1 (Reg. $2)
- Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD Game $3 (Reg. $5)
- Kingdom Rush Origins TD $1 (Reg. $3)
- Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD $1 (Reg. $2)
- Earthlings Beware! $0.50 (Reg. $1)
- Point. $1 (Reg. $2)
- Mouse Trap – The Board Game $2 (Reg. $3.50)
- The Game of Life 2 $2 (Reg. $5)
- Clue 2023 Edition $2 (Reg. $5)
- Fantasy Realms $2 (Reg. $5)
- Despotism 3k $1.50 (Reg. $3.50)
- Brotato $3.50 (Reg. $5)
- KITT – Systems Activated $1 (Reg. $13)
- ProShot $2 (Reg. $7)
- Notas U Pro: School Planner $1 (Reg. $2)
- Finance Pro: Expense control $1 (Reg. $2)
- Earth 3D – World Atlas $0.50 (Reg. $3)
- Water Tracker: Hydro Coach PRO $10 (Reg. $40)
- Alarm clock PRO $3.50 (Reg. $7)
- Word Search Ultimate PRO FREE (Reg. $2)
- Train Simulator FREE (Reg. $0.50)
- PixiTracker $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- PixiTracker 1Bit $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- SunVox $3 (Reg. $6)
- Titan Quest $1 (Reg. $10)
- Thinkrolls Kings & Queens Full $1 (Reg. $4)
- The Bug Butcher $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- Riven: The Sequel to Myst $0.50 (Reg. $4)
- realMyst $0.50 (Reg. $7)
- Neighbours from Hell $1 (Reg. $4)
- Three Kingdoms Last Warlord $5 (Reg. $13)
- Getting Over It $0.50 (Reg. $5)
- SkySafari 6 Plus $10 (Reg. $20)
- OsmAnd+ — Maps & GPS Offline $15 (Reg. $30)
- aWallet Cloud Password Manager $4 (Reg. $8)
Play this offline td strategy game full of epic td battles & thrilling challenges, and show the kingdom who rules the battlefield when it comes to battle strategy games!
Create your battle strategy with dark heroes and towers, build and upgrade your army and rush to conquer the kingdom!
Command any kind of battlefield and tower: customize your army, set your plan, and rush to epic battles!
