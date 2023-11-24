Black Friday Android game and app deals: Kingdom Rush, Railways, ProShot, more

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $1+ FREE+

Black Friday has arrived and so has a fresh batch of discounted Android game and app deals. Alongside the Google Play offers, we are also tracking deals on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung’s affordable Galaxy A54 5G, Google’s latest Chromecast, and Google’s latest Nest Thermostat joining the rest of today’s big-time Black Friday offers right here. As for the apps, highlights include Kingdom Rush Vengeance, Railways, Traffix, Kingdom Rush Origins, The Game of Life 2, KITT – Systems Activated, ProShot, and more. Head below for a closer look at today’s Android Black Friday deals. 

Best Android apps and games on sale:

More Android game and app deals still live

Kingdom Rush Vengeance features:

Play this offline td strategy game full of epic td battles & thrilling challenges, and show the kingdom who rules the battlefield when it comes to battle strategy games!
Create your battle strategy with dark heroes and towers, build and upgrade your army and rush to conquer the kingdom!

Command any kind of battlefield and tower: customize your army, set your plan, and rush to epic battles!

