Black Friday game deals: Mario Bros. Wonder, Zelda, Starfield, AC Mirage, Sonic Superstars, TMNT, and much more

Super Mario Bros Wonder Nintendo Direct

Joining price drops on Nintendo OLED consoles, PlayStation 5 (the digital slim version is now live on Amazon at $450), and Xbox machines, the Black Friday game deals roll on. Including everything from Mario, Zelda, and Kirby titles, to Luigi’s Mansion 3, Final Fantasy XVI, Starfield, and the new Assassin’s Creed Mirage, if you’re looking to score some new titles for your library or to get under the tree, now’s the time to do it. We are even tracking Super Mario Bros. Wonder with a FREE 12 month Nintendo Switch Online Family plan thrown in for $60 via trusted online dealer AntOnline – a $100 value (as a quick side note you will find Nintendo Switch Online memberships still on sale at Amazon starting from $18 right now). We might see a better deal for Cyber Monday on Super Mario Bros. Wonder, but likely not a straight cash discount – here’s our hands-on review of the best modern 2D side-scrolling Mario game ever. Head below for all of today’s best Black Friday game deals. 

