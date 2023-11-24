Black Friday game deals: Mario Bros. Wonder, Zelda, Starfield, AC Mirage, Sonic Superstars, TMNT, and much more

Joining price drops on Nintendo OLED consoles, PlayStation 5 (the digital slim version is now live on Amazon at $450), and Xbox machines, the Black Friday game deals roll on. Including everything from Mario, Zelda, and Kirby titles, to Luigi’s Mansion 3, Final Fantasy XVI, Starfield, and the new Assassin’s Creed Mirage, if you’re looking to score some new titles for your library or to get under the tree, now’s the time to do it. We are even tracking Super Mario Bros. Wonder with a FREE 12 month Nintendo Switch Online Family plan thrown in for $60 via trusted online dealer AntOnline – a $100 value (as a quick side note you will find Nintendo Switch Online memberships still on sale at Amazon starting from $18 right now). We might see a better deal for Cyber Monday on Super Mario Bros. Wonder, but likely not a straight cash discount – here’s our hands-on review of the best modern 2D side-scrolling Mario game ever. Head below for all of today’s best Black Friday game deals.
Nintendo Switch Black Friday game deals
Update: Be sure to scope out the ongoing Walmart Black Friday Nintendo Switch game sale as well. Everything is waiting right here.
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $39 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $14 (Reg. $30+)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles The Cowabunga Collection $19 (Reg. $30)
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening $39 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom $60 (Reg. $70)
- Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania $20 (Reg. $45)
- Octopath Traveler II $39 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Superstars $35 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge $35 (Reg. $35)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League $40 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Frontiers $24 (Reg. $60)
- Tunic $21 (Reg. $30)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 from $40 (Reg. $60)
- Just Dance 2024 Edition $30 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze $30 (Reg. $60)
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft $27 (Reg. $30)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword $30 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
Official Nintendo Switch Black Friday console deals now live!
Official Nintendo Switch Black Friday game deals now live!
Nintendo Super Mario Party Joy-Con holiday bundle set
Amazon PlayStation/Xbox Black Friday game sale now live
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor $30 (Reg. $70)
- Final Fantasy XVI $35 (Reg. $70)
- NHL 24 $33 (Reg. $70)
- Resident Evil 4 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Starfield: Standard Edition $55 (Reg. $70)
- Street Fighter 6 $30 (Reg. $60)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence $20 (Reg. $30)
- Stray $24 (Reg. $40)
- Lies of P $50 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Superstars $35 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage from $40 (Reg. $60)
- Demon’s Souls $30 (Reg. $70)
- The Nioh Collection $30 (Reg. $70)
- Returnal $30 (Reg. $70)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut $30 (Reg. $70)
- Horizon Forbidden West from $30 (Reg. $60+)
- The Last of Us Part I $40 (Reg. $70)
- God of War Ragnarök from $35 (Reg. $70)
PlayStation digital Black Friday sale: Over 1,100 titles up to 70% off
Xbox digital Black Friday game sale now live: Over 930 titles up to 50% off
Xbox Series X|S Black Friday console deals now live!
NEW PULSE Elite Wireless Headset pre-order now live
NEW PS5 Slim Call of Duty Modern Warfare III bundle $500
NEW PS5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle $500
- The Last of Us Part I $40 (Reg. $70)
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage from $40 (Reg. $60)
- Lies of P $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mortal Kombat 1 $49 (Reg. $70)
- Lords of the Fallen $49 (Reg. $70)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $17 (Reg. $20+)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League pre-order $70
- EA SPORTS FC $35 (Reg. $70)
- Super Bomberman R 2 $30 (Reg. $50)
- Wild Hearts $33 (Reg. $40+)
- Sonic Superstars PS5 from $52 (Reg. $60)
- Elden Ring $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection $15 (Reg. $30)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $40 (Reg. $50)
- Sonic Frontiers $30 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil 4 Remake $40 (Reg. $60)
***Xbox officially unveils upcoming Black Friday deals
***Sony details upcoming PlayStation Black Friday deals
