Beats Studio Buds+ see early Cyber Monday discount to new $120 low (Reg. $170)

We’re now tracking a new all-time low on the Beats Studio Buds+ at Amazon. Dropping down to $119.99 shipped, you can now save $50 on the Cosmic Silver earbuds. We didn’t see a chance to save go live over Black Friday, and now with Cyber Monday almost here you can actually lock-in some worthwhile savings. This is an extra $10 below our previous mention and the best discount yet. We’re still waiting for all of the colorways to go on sale – including that slick new transparent design – but if you’re not too picky on the design, you can lock-in that new all-time low.

Beats Studio Buds+ just launched back in May and arrive as the latest listening experience from Beats. Notable features include improved ANC and transparency modes, which are complemented by upgraded microphones and the slick designed build. There’s 36 hours of listening for good measure, and everything else you can read about in our hands-on review.

There’s of course still something to be said for the original Beats Studio Buds. They currently sell for $90 at Amazon and deliver a more affordable way to bring home some of the latest earbuds from Beats. You’re going to be skipping out on some of the more recent adjustments to the buds, like the improved battery life and ANC. But if you’re on a higher budget, then these are worth a look.

Although since we’re talking about headphones, the all-new Beats Studio Pro are an essential to mention. Thanks to their very first discount, the new ANC cans arrive with 50% in savings alongside a capable feature set centered around Spatial Audio and dynamic head tracking at $170. I just bought a pair of these with the discount, and have been impressed so far by the sound quality and how well the active noise cancellation works.

Beats Studio Buds+ features:

Beats’ custom acoustic engine delivers rich, immersive sound whether you’re listening to music or taking calls. Hear what you want with two distinct listening modes: personalized Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency mode. More music, less charging with up to 36 hours of listening time. Enhanced compatibility with one-touch pairing and a robust set of native Apple and Android features. Find your fit with four pairs of silicone tip sizes to fit a wider range of ears. The tips create a comfortable seal for the best acoustic performance while keeping noise out.

