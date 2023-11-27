NVIDIA’s latest Shield TV/Pro Android streamers now start from $125 (Reg. $150+)

Discounts on the NVIDIA Shield Android TV lineup only come around a handful of times per year, and now Cyber Monday is letting the latest batch of price cuts go live. Right now on Amazon, the Shield TV Pro sells for $169.99 shipped. It’s $30 off the usual $200 going rate and matching the 2023 low for only the third time this year. If all of the streaming media player deals we’ve featured through Thanksgiving Week haven’t cut it for your home theater needs, we break down why this one is worth a look below the fold.

NVIDIA Shield Android TV Pro arrives as one of the more high-end streaming media players on the market with plenty of notable features. First and foremost is onboard Plex support with hardware transcoding, allowing you to create a server just by plugging in a USB hard drive or connecting to a NAS. Of course, there’s access to all of the usual streaming services on top of 4K HDR playback, Alexa support, and more. A recent update also rolled out that brings low-latency playback, night listening, and more to the Android 11 experience.

Also on sale today, Amazon is currently offering the NVIDIA Shield TV Stick for $124.99. Normally fetching $150, you’re looking at yet another rare chance to save as the lead deal, with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $5 to mark a new 2023 low. This is also only the third price cut of the year, much like the flagship offering. While not as capable as the Pro model above, the Stick version of NVIDIA Shield packs much of the same Android TV features with 4K HDR playback, too.

We’re also tracking some other streaming media players, all of which are getting in on the Cyber Monday savings:

NVIDIA Shield Android TV Pro features:

NVIDIA Shield TV Pro is the ultimate streaming media player for the modern living room—packed with features to make even the most demanding users proud. Level up to SHIELD TV Pro for more storage space, two USB 3.0 ports for expandability, Plex Media Server, SmartThings hub-ready, AAA Android gaming, Twitch broadcasting, and 3 GB RAM. SHIELD’s versatility and speed set it apart. It’s a streamer, game console, DVR, media server, and smart home hub with voice assistants.

