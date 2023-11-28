Save up to $695 on Super73’s signature R/X e-motorbikes from $2,700

Stand aside other e-bikes, a discount on the iconic Super73 R e-motorbike has arrived. Now live courtesy of Best Buy, the savings drop this unique e-bike down to $2,699.99 shipped. It normally sells for $3,295 and comes backed by $595 in savings. It’s the second-best price of the year and comes within $135, only having been beaten once before. Today’s offer also comes joined by the Super73 RX model at $2,999.99. This is $695 off the usual $3,695 price tag and delivers all of the same design as the standard R series, just with some added fenders and other aesthetic upgrades. Head below for more.

While the rad design might be a bit more subjective, the Super73 R is also an objectively solid pick for cruising around this fall. It can travel 75 miles or more on a single charge thanks to its 960Wh battery, which for starters makes this a compelling pick for commuters. There’s both pedal-assist and throttle-only riding modes, with a rear hub motor which can accelerate you at up to 28 MPH. We’re big fans of Super73 e-bikes at Electrek as well as the greater 9to5 network, and you can read all about how they stack up in our feature.

If you’re looking for something a bit more typical in the world of personal EVs, we also have a roundup of all the other best e-bike deals live for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Most of the discounts from Thanksgiving Week are still alive and kicking it, with all of our favorite brands like Aventon, Rad Power, and Juiced offering some of the best prices of the year.

Super73 R e-Motorbike features:

The R debuts Super73’s most powerful and technologically advanced drive system with multi-class ride modes. This performance vehicle is a street-legal electric motorbike that does not require a license or registration. The R also features Super73’s all-new connected electronics suite and is compatible with iOS and Android mobile devices through the new Super73 App.

