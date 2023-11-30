Make 2023 the year you ditch the rental modem with ARRIS’ DOCSIS 3.1 Surfboard S33 at $159

Amazon has a discount today that should make sure 2023 is the final year you’ll be stuck paying your ISP any hardware rental fees. Right now, you can score the ARRIS Surfboard S33 DOCSIS 3.1 modem for $159 shipped. This is 20% off the usual $200 price tag and marking the best price in months. It comes within $21 of the all-time low from back in June, and is the third-best price of the year. This might be a bigger upfront purchase, but with Gigabit Internet plans charging you over $15 per month just to rent a modem, this will pay for itself in no time. Head below for a full rundown of what to expect.

Upgrading to this DOCSIS 3.1 modem lets you ditch the rental unit, saving you $150 or more per year. Doing so with the ARRIS Surfboard S33 ensures you can take full advantage of whatever plan your provider has to offer, with support for up to 10Gb/s throughput enabling Gigabit service plans. It’s compatible with all of the major internet service providers out there, including Comcast, Cox, Optimum, and Spectrum – though, it’s still a smart call to check with your provider to confirm that support. Another notable feature that I particularly love is the inclusion of a 2.5Gb Ethernet port.

And speaking of network upgrades, yesterday just saw Ubiquiti debut its new UniFi Express. If you’re getting Apple AirPort Express vibes from this new all-in-one model, you’re on the right track. It combines a mesh Wi-Fi 6 access point with routing capabilities into a single, compact package that’ll run you just $149.

ARRIS Surfboard S33 DOCSIS 3.1 modem features:

Your multi-Gigabit home network will be ready with the SURFboard S33. A DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem. With a 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port plus an additional 1 Gbps Ethernet port it’s capable of combined download speeds up to 3.5 Gbps. The S33 is the fastest modem in the SURFboard lineup delivering the fastest speeds and the latest technology without the premium rental cost.

