New LEGO sets for December 2023: Orient Express, Natural History Museum, Tiny Plants, more

The LEGO Group may very well have just saved the best sets of the year for last, as December introduces three new creations. The latest addition to the Modular Building series will be debuting with the LEGO Natural History Museum to go alongside the long-awaited Orient Express train. There’s also a collection of brick-built botanicals in the Tiny Plants kit and more.

The LEGO Group is breaking its usual norms and actually debuting a few kits for the final month of the year. Typically, all of the reveals and debuts are already squared away going into the holiday season, but for 2023 things have changed. And all for the better! We’re getting three new LEGO sets for December that are some of the best the year has offered so far.

You can check out the entire collection of new builds right here or continue reading our LEGO December 2023 buyers guide as we break down the best of what’s available for the start of the new month.

All of the sets will be live at midnight!

LEGO Natural History Museum debuts | $300

By far the set I am looking forward to the most this month is the new Natural History Museum. The LEGO Group normally saves its annual Modular Building release on the first day of the year, but the theme for December is breaking the mold. So we’re getting it early! It’ll be debuting as set number 10326 and includes 4,014 pieces to deliver the next addition to your brick-built city.

The 2-story build features plenty of different exhibits including an atrium with a Brachiosaurus skeleton, as well as references to past LEGO sets and themes. There’s of course the same attention to detail that we’ve come to expect from the collection of Modular Buildings, just with a build that is far bigger than previous releases.

The LEGO Natural History Museum debuts with a $299.99 price tag. You can go buy it now or just head over to our launch coverage for some extra insight.

All aboard the LEGO Orient Express Train | $300

Another set that is going to make the perfect gift for the December holidays this year is the new LEGO Orient Express Train. This model has been awaited for just about all of the year, and now it’s finally arriving in its full 2,540-piece glory. The kit features a classic royal blue color scheme, as well as a detailed exterior that’s just as gorgeous as the furnished interior.

The train comes with the engine as well as tender behind it. Not to mention, there’s a pair of passenger cars to complete the set with all eight of the included minifigures. We’re also now even more excited about the set’s release knowing that the train can be motorized. So whether you’re looking for a display piece or want a functioning addition to your LEGO city, there’s going to be something for all kinds of builders.

You can buy the new LEGO Orient Express Train right now for $299.99. There’s also some extra info in our launch coverage if you’re not sold yet.

Assemble nine Tiny Plants | $50

Last up for the new LEGO sets from December, the new Tiny Plants kit sprouts up on store shelves. This is a smaller model than the other two new additions, but is still very much ready to display. As you can probably gather from the name, the set assembles a few small plants out of 758 pieces. There’s nine different models, all of which come built in tiny terracotta-style pots.

Each one employs even more creative parts usage than the last, in what is a very similar concept to the LEGO Succulents set from last year. It’s the same approach of giving builders a whole assortment of flowers and greenery to assemble, except the kit just doesn’t combine into a single display.

You can buy the new LEGO Tiny Plants set now for $49.99. Or if you’re still not convinced, our launch coverage fully breaks down the set. It’s also available over at Amazon.

