LEGO officially reveals new 2,500-piece Orient Express Train ahead of December 1 debut

Today, we’re getting a first look at the new LEGO Orient Express Train. The year’s final creation to officially debut has arrived, with an impressive model debuting next month with over 2,500 pieces in tow.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news, and give our LEGO account over on X (Twitter) a follow, as well as our Threads, Mastodon, BlueSky, Instagram, and TikTok. You can, of course, always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

LEGO fans love their trains, and the company today finally has a new one to show off. It’s been ages since the LEGO Group has assembled a collectible locomotive for builders to add to their train yards or city displays, and now that changes with the official debut of the upcoming LEGO Ideas Orient Express Train.

Today’s reveal comes after 9to5Toys was able to show off the new model ahead of its debut last month. But now we can trade in those blurry photos in exchange for crisp images showing off just how glorious the new set is as the company looks to celebrate the 140th anniversary of the real-life luxury train and its cross-Europe route.

The Orient Express Train debuts as set number 21344 and joins the LEGO Ideas family. We’ve been covering this kit for years now, ever since the original builder submitted it to the fan community. Now it’s being turned into an official set, with a bit of a different approach than the creator intended. LEGO Ideas creations can sometimes look a bit different than the submitted project, and this is one such case. The LEGO Group is opting to go for a far more retro take on the locomotive, covering the 2,540-piece build in a dark blue coat of paint.

The train comes with the engine as well as tender behind it. Not to mention, there’s a pair of passenger cars to complete the set. It rests on a track that also doubles as a stand, but doesn’t actually include a complete circle in the box. The LEGO Group does note that it’s compatible with its standard L Gauge tracks, and so anyone with a current train setup will find the LEGO Orient Express to fit right in. There’s no telling right now if the set can easily be motorized, but the components for that at least don’t come in the box.

The latest brick-built locomotive will be launching on December 1. You’ll be able to bring the LEGO Orient Express Train to your collection for $299.99 when it lands on store shelves next month.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!