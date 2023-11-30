OtterBox’s new aerial map iPhone 15 Passport cases land just in time for 30% Cyber Week sales

It’s time for the new OtterBox iPhone 15 Passport cases. Alongside its current ongoing 30% off sitewide sale, OtterBox recently expanded its iPhone 15 case collection with some interesting new Passport designs. Coming alongside some new AirTag case models, the OtterBox iPhone 15 Passport cases feature topographical aerial map designs of major cities printed atop a clear and black OtterBox Lumen case. Now available at 30% off the going rate, you can get even more details and a closer look at the new OtterBox cases below.

OtterBox iPhone 15 Passport cases

The latest iteration of the OtterBox Lumen series cases feature aerial maps of iconic travel destinations – Paris, New York, Tokyo, and London – with latitude/longitude detailing around the MagSafe array.

The Lumen Series Passport minimalist case for iPhone 15 series is the fastest way to jet from Paris to New York to Tokyo! Styled with aerial maps of iconic destinations, it triggers travel nostalgia and inspires wanderlust. Drop protection, sleek size, grippy edge—this case delivers on all fronts.



From there, you’ll find the same grippy sides, MagSafe compatibility, a construction made partially of recycled materials, and support for 3x ”as many drops as military standard (MIL-STD-810G 516.6).”

Here’s a quick look at the feature set:

Inspired by iconic travel destinations

Designed for iPhone and Apple MagSafe technology

Sleek, pocket-friendly profile

Layered graphics create depth in the design

Grippy sides for a sure grip

Raised edges protect camera and screen

Limited lifetime warranty and hassle-free customer service

While we are still waiting for some iPhone sizes and designs to come in-stock, pricing now starts from $41.96 shipped, down from the regular $60 list. These price drops also apply to the new Rugged Series Passport AirTag cases that currently start from $13.96. Scope out everything in the new OtterBox Passport collection right here.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!