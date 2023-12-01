Analogue Pocket set to restock just two more times before Christmas, here’s how to get one

Analogue today is announcing two final restocks before Christmas. If you’ve been looking to pick up one of the popular Analogue Pocket handhelds for yourself or as the perfect gift ahead of the holidays, another chance is right around the corner…

Analogue Pocket restocks on December 4

Analogue Pocket will be restocked next week! We’ve seen quite a few limited edition releases hit virtual store shelves lately, like the transparent designs back in September. But now the classic white and black models are getting some love with shipments that arrive before Christmas.

The Analogue Pocket will be going up for sale again on December 4, 2023. You’ll have to log on right at 8 a.m. PST (or 11 a.m. EST) in order to lock-in your order. These will be selling out pretty quickly, if not instantly. There’s no word on how many units are going to be available, but we can expect very limited stock. The past few launches have sold out right away, so you’re going to have to be quick if you want one.

Pricing remains same $219.99 that it has sold for since launch. The Analogue Pocket restock will also go live alongside the Analogue Dock in white.

And if you happen to miss that initial restock on December 4, you’ll have another chance on December 8. That’ll likely be it for the holiday season, unless Analogue has a surprise restock or launch for a new colorway for the Pocket handheld sometime later in the month. So if you’re looking to grab one of the modern day Game Boys for yourself or as a gift, you’ve only got a couple of chances left.

Last summer, we took a hands-on look at what the big deal with Analogue Pocket was in the first place. It’s still a great piece to read up on if you’re thinking about scoring this year’s new drop, detailing just what to expect from the modern-meets-retro handheld.

9to5Toys’ Take

I can’t stress this enough, but plan ahead! If you want to score one of the Analogue Pocket restocks next week, do yourself a favor figure out your game plan now. Bookmark this page! Set an alarm, or two! Whatever you need to do in order to be on the Analogue website right when the clock ticks over to 8 a.m. PST. Even with two different chances to grab one of the handhelds, there’s a pretty big chance that they sell out within minutes – or seconds.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!