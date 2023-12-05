Arc takes 15% off its stylish iPhone 15 aluminum bumper cases for first time starting at $55

Arc makes one of the most unique iPhone 15 cases around, if you can even call it a case. These bumper covers stand out from everything else on the market and now we’re tracking the first chances to save on the newest releases for Apple’s latest handsets. Right now, you can take 15% off the entire collection of Arc Pulse iPhone 15 cases starting at $55.25 shipped. The standard matte black style is down from $65 and marking a new all-time low as the first chance to save, and comes joined by four other designs including mirror polish silver or chromed gold designs.

Arc’s Pulse iPhone 15 cases sport a unique design that combines a two-piece construction made of an aluminum exterior with an interior rubber padding that comes in one of several finishes. Protecting mainly just the corners of your device, the Arc Pulse iPhone 15 bumper cases are as minimalist as it gets. We have previously walked away impressed by the Arc Pulse cases, and the new iPhone 15 versions shouldn’t be any different. If you’re looking for more of a hands-on look at the bumper cases, last year’s review is definitely worth reading over.

Here’s the whole lineup:

Alongside the latest cases for iPhone 15, Arc is also marking down the rest of its bumper covers for previous-generation Apple handsets and even Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphones. The whole assortment of releases sell for 15% off right now and are marking some of the first price cuts yet. You can shop everything right here – all of which is at the best price of the year or matching the all-time low.

Arc Pulse iPhone 15 case features:

Arc Pulse is designed to enhance your phone experience while offering an exceptional blend of aesthetics and phone safeguarding. Crafted from aerospace-grade Aluminum, the smartphone case provides a delightful tactile experience while ensuring phone protection. The outer metal shell distributes the impact while a custom inner layer absorbs the shock.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!