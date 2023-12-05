Score a Panasonic eneloop fast charger and four rechargeable AAAs for $51 (Reg. $60)

Amazon is helping you be a hero on Christmas day when some toy or gadget that gets unwrapped inevitably needs batteries. Instead, you’ll be planning ahead of scoring a 4-pack of Panasonic eneloop Pro rechargeable AAAs at $51 shipped with a fast charger in the box. This is down from the usual $60 price tag to mark the best price we’ve seen since back in May. It comes within $2 of that pre-summer price drop, and is the third-best of the year at within $3 of the 2023 low. Head below for more.

The four included AAA batteries included in this bundle are a notable way to cut down on single-use consumables in everything from TV remotes to toys and other gadgets. In the box, you get everything you need including the companion fast charger, which can power up each of the rechargeable batteries’ 980mAh charges. Circling back to the charger, Panasonic includes its most capable solution in the box this time that features an LCD screen for monitoring refuels. It can top off the four included AAA in under 3 hours, and also has a USB-A port on the top.

Compared to just buying the charger on its own, today’s bundle is also a no-brainer. You’d pay $45 just for the fast charger by itself, meaning that each of the four AAA included are only running you about $1.50 each. That’s hard to beat considering most other bundles put the batteries at $4 each or more.

Speaking of, if you need even more batteries for your arsenal, Amazon is also marking down two other packages of rechargeables from Panasonic. A 12-pack of the brand’s eneloop Pro AA batteries is currently down to $54 from its usual $60 price tag. This is the first markdown in months and comes within $2 of the all-time low from back in June. You can also grab 16 eneloop Pro AAA batteries for $51, also down from $60.

Panasonic eneloop rechargeable AAA bundle features:

eneloop pro AA and AAA NiMH ready to use rechargeable batteries utilize Panasonic advanced rechargeable battery technology, allowing them to be recharged up to 500 times. eneloop pro AA and AAA rechargeable batteries deliver consistent power performance, maintain 85% of their charge for up to 1 year, come pre-charged by solar power (at the factory) and are ready to use out of the package.

