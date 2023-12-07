Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin pairs AirPlay 2 with a signature design at $625 (Save $174)

Amazon is now offering one our favorite speakers at 9to5Toys – the Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin – for its best price of the year. The AirPlay 2 speaker now drops down to $625.44 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. On top of just being 2023’s best price, this is also a rare chance to save this year period. We last saw it on sale at the beginning of the year, and now today’s offer lands right ahead of the holidays. It’s within $26 of the all-time low and has only been beaten twice before and clocks in at $174 off.

As you might know from our hands-on review, the Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin arrives as an updated version of one of the most iconic speakers on the market. Still delivering the same signature design as a decade and a half ago, the refreshed model now packs modern comforts like AirPlay 2 and Wi-Fi connectivity to complement the 240W internal sound system. Though as good as the Zeppelin sounds, it really is all about the striking looks that deliver a unique form-factor into your listening space. Our in-depth look at the setup also has some other info on what to expect from the premium experience if you’re still not sold.

For something a bit more portable but with every bit the same amount of AirPlay 2 integration, we’re also tracking the best price of the year on the Sonos Roam/SL. These smart speakers arrive with battery-powered designs and more compact builds than the uniquely-shaped Zeppelin, but also can serenade you just about anywhere thanks to water-resistant casings. Pricing is also lower at $119, saving you $40 or more.

Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin features:

Zeppelin features five, well-spaced and carefully positioned premium drive units to bring your music to life with spacious room-filling stereo sound: 2x 1” Double Dome Tweeters, 2x 3.5” FST Midrange drivers and 1x 6” subwoofer. Zeppelin offers plenty of power for its dedicated drive units with 240 Watts of total output. With Amazon Alexa Built-in you can play your favorite song, radio channel or playlist with just a voice command. You can also control Zeppelin from your device or via the hard buttons on the back.

