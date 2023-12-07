LEGO Fortnite is now available to play for free! – here’s what to expect from the survival crafting mode

LEGO Fornite is now officially available after being revealed last week. The new digital experience may be built right into the popular battle royale game, but it’s hardly the same game. Focusing more on a survival crafting experience, we now know just how the whole game mode will stack up.

If you thought that LEGO Fortnite was just going to be a reskined version of the battle royale title, then there’s a lot to go over today. The new game mode is now live inside of the main Fortnite launcher, and is an entirely separate experience. Some skins and cosmetics will carry over between the usual one versus 99 multiplayer action, but the actual gameplay is entirely new.

The LEGO Group has been calling it a survival crafting game, and now we know what exactly that means. LEGO Fortnite is focused around building out our own world – by yourself or with up to 11 other friends at a time. In its simplest terms, here’s how the game mode will work.

It’s pretty much just Minecraft in a lot of ways. And I don’t see an issue with the comparison. You’ll be able to build houses, fortresses, and different upgrades to your home base, as well as craft weapons and other accessories. There looks to be plenty of enemies to battle against, ranging from tiny crab-like creatures used to farm XP to massive beasts that are going to be more like boss battles.

There’s farming mechanics and the ability to raise livestock. It really just looks like LEGO Fortnite is letting you craft your own brick-built world in a way that many builders have dreamed of for years. There have been so many different takes from the LEGO Group on an online building experience like this, and it looks like the collaboration with Epic Games has finally cracked the code – even if it did cost the company $1 billion.

Play LEGO Fornite now on your console of choice

LEGO Fornite is now rolling out to every console, system, or PC that can play actual Fortnite. That includes PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC on Epic Games Store and cloud-based gaming streaming services. It’s an entirely free update, too! We’ll be seeing new LEGO cosmetics rolled out throughout the beginning of 2024.

No, LEGO still hasn’t released any Fortnite sets

Continuing on my quest to bring a little perspective to the whole conversation on any actual LEGO Fortnite sets, the press release for today’s game release backs up our coverage that we won’t be seeing any sets for while.

In the official announcement for the game mode shared this morning, Niels B. Christiansen – CEO of the LEGO Group – had this to say about the whole collaboration with Epic Games:

Our partnership with Epic Games is focused on developing digital play experiences that are designed to be fun and safe, and have the potential to bridge the worlds of physical and digital play to inspire kids. Together with Epic Games, we are building digital worlds designed with kids in mind from the outset – we hope other creators and brands are inspired to do the same.

The key wording I am taking out of this is that the LEGO Fortnite objective is all about developing digital play experiences. So sets seem like they’ll be a little ways off.

