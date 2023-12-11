First discount takes $50 off the all-new Ultimate Ears EPICBOOM portable speaker at $300

Reg. $350 $300
Ultimate Ears EPICBOOM speaker

Amazon is now offering the Ultimate Ears EPICBOOM portable Bluetooth speaker for $299.99 shipped. This is $50 off the usual $350 price tag for the very first time and marking a new all-time low. This speaker just hit the scene earlier this fall and is finally seeing a discount ahead of the holidays just in time to wrap up some portable listening that can tag along just about anywhere. We breakdown the whole experience over in our launch coverage, while also giving you a rundown below the fold.

The big selling point on the EPICBOOM is Ultimate Ears’ new adaptive EQ tech. The portable speaker can automatically tune its 4.6-inch woofer and dual high-frequency 45mm transducers to your surroundings. It then still has most of the other staples that the company is known for. There’s a familiar fabric-wrapped design that means the EPICBOOM is waterproof, with an IP67 rating that also comes backed by a floating design. It has NFC pairing to Android smartphones, and a Magic Button that can be customized for one-touch access to your favorite music.

If you’re hoping to make your next portable speaker one with a little more intelligence baked in, JBL’s new Assistant-powered Authentics smart speakers are on sale for the first time, too. There’s two different designs that each rock the same retro build, and are $50 off. Pricing starts at the same $300 as the EPICBOOM above, giving you a different approach to rocking out if you’re looking for something that’s a bit more stylish, but ditches the go anywhere mentality of the latest from Ultimate Ears.

More on the Ultimate Ears EPICBOOM:

A loud Bluetooth speaker with a woofer that delivers 94 db of big, bassy stereo and deep sounds; tap Outdoor Boost for great sound outdoors. Customize your EQ, or choose from presets like Deep Relaxation Mode, Podcast Mode or Gaming Mode—all from the BOOM app. Forget about charging; this loud waterproof Bluetooth speaker has long battery life that keeps the party going. With an IP67 rating, it withstands dust and can be submerged in 1 m of water for up to 30 minutes—bring it to the beach, pool or shower without worry.

