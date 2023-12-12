Amazon’s Kindle Scribe tablet reader lands under the tree at $270 ($70 off), more from $125

Just ahead pf the holidays and still available for Christmas shipping, Amazon has now launched a new Kindle reader sale headlined by its Kindle Scribe tablet. This model is now starting from $269.99 shipped. Regularly $340 for the base model, you’re looking at $70 in savings and the lowest price we can find for Amazon’s tablet-meets-reader device. Today’s deal is matching the second-lowest price we have tracked since launch in September 2023, having only been beaten out by the limited Black Friday offer at $240. Head below for more details and additional Kindle reader holiday deals.

The Kindle Scribe, as we alluded to above, is much more than just a reader. It does deliver on Amazon’s Paperwhite reader experience in all of the same ways the other models do, but it also allows users to “write down thoughts, journal, take meeting notes, sketch, and more” on the 10.2-inch 300 ppi glare-free display. You can “review and take notes directly on PDFs, or create sticky notes in Microsoft Word” and enjoy the “longest battery life of any Kindle” in the lineup.

More Kindle holiday deals:

The holiday Kindle deals join price drops on Amazon’s Fire tablet lineup with offers starting from $45 across the entire lineup. That includes the flagship Fire Max 11 as well as the brand new Fire 10 HD and more – everything is detailed for you right here.

Kindle Scribe features:

The only Kindle that includes a digital notebook – Read and write down thoughts in books or a separate notebook.

Create Kindle notebooks – write down thoughts, journal, take meeting notes, sketch and more. View your notebooks on the Kindle app, export to pdf or convert to text and send to your contacts.

Read and write as naturally as you do on paper – Features the world’s first 10.2” 300 ppi glare-free Paperwhite display and included Basic Pen.

Read and take notes within millions of titles in the Kindle Store – Handwrite thoughts on sticky notes in your favorite book with the included Basic Pen.

