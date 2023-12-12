ESR’s new 6-in-1 15W MagSafe Charging Stand is finally available for purchase [Deal]

ESR announced its first lineup of 15W MagSafe chargers back in August, with the actual launch of its new flagship charging station looming over the past few months. Now, it’s finally here. The new ESR 100W 6-in-1 MagSafe charger debuts on Amazon alongside a launch discount just in time for the holidays.

We first learned about the newest ESR charger a few months ago, with the company opening the 100W 6-in-1 charging station to crowdfunding backers through the fall. Now it’s arriving, and Amazon is helping you bring one of the more capable MagSafe stands out there home for less. It has a very similar form-factor to many of the other 3-in-1 stands out there, with room for your iPhone 15, Apple Watch, and AirPods, but also sprinkles in a little extra charging tech.

The centerpiece to the charger is its 15W MagSafe pad. There’s enough clearance for it to support both regular charging and StandBy mode support, and rests above a 5W pad for AirPods and any other true wireless earbuds with Qi charging. The magnetic pad is backed by the company’s usual CryoBoost technology which helps keep your handset cool – something that should be even more appreciated during those longer refuels with the new smart display mode. Off to the side is the Apple Watch puck, which supports fast charging tech found on recent Series 7 or newer wearables.

But that’s only half of the charging tech. This is a 6-in-1 stand, remember, and so ESR has baked in a 100W GaN USB-C hub to round out the package. The three USB-C ports on the side can top off iPads and even MacBooks, or really any accessory that doesn’t already have a dedicated home on the stand.

Now available for purchase, the new ESR 15W MagSafe Charging Stand sells for $179.99. That’s just the MSRP, and to celebrate the launch you can at least knock down the going rate a bit by clipping the on-page coupon. It drops down to $170.99, which is the first discount since its pre-order savings via Kickstarter.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!