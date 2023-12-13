Today’s best iOS app deals: MEGA MAN X DiVE, Swift Miles, Evolution Planet, more

Justin Kahn -
MEGA MAN X DiVE

Your mid-week collection of the best Mac and iOS app deals is ready and waiting down below. Joining today’s software offers courtesy of the App Stores, we are also tracking notable deals on Apple’s Magic Keyboard Folio for the 10.9-inch iPad as well as various Apple Watch SE 2 styles starting from $199. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Boba Yeah stickers, Evolution Planet – 14 Billion, Swift Miles – Mileage Tracker, MEGA MAN X DiVE, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Boba Yeah stickers: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: iReadItNow HD: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Evolution Planet – 14 Billion: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: HDR Max – Photo Editor: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Artista Impresso: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Swift Miles – Mileage Tracker: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: MEGA MAN X DiVE Offline: $20 (Reg. $30)

Mac: The Tiny Bang Story: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Folder Icons: $1 (Reg. $4)

Today’s best game deals: Persona 5 Tactica $40 Amazon low, Horizon Forbidden West $30, more

More iOS app and game deals still live

iOS Universal: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: FREE (Reg. $10)

***First chapter now free

iOS Universal: Adorbles: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: House of Slender-Man: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Universe Pandemic 2: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Legacy 2 – The Ancient Curse: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Wingspan: The Board Game: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Motorsport Manager 4: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: StitchSketch: $6 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Focus Noodles-Focus timer: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $0.50 (Reg. $3)


MEGA MAN X DiVE features:

Mega Man X DiVE reimagined the world of the Mega Man X series, and now it’s getting an offline version!

Experience the exciting side-scrolling action we’ve all come to know and love in a whole new light!

Enter Deep Log, a digital world where the game data of the Mega Man X series has been archived. Due to a bug of unknown origins, the game data within Deep Log has become fragmented. With the help of a mysterious navigator, RiCO, the player dives into this digital world to set things straight.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

