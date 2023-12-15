Special Prime deal: Blink outdoor floodlight camera + video doorbell down at $70 (56% off)

Alongside the ongoing holiday Blink smart home sale, Amazon is now giving its Prime members a chance to score the Blink Wired Floodlight Camera bundled with a Video Doorbell for $69.99 shipped. Regularly $160, this is 56% off or $90 in savings, the lowest price we can find, and the best we have tracked on this bundle to date. And just for comparison’s sake, if you were to purchase these two items at their ongoing sale price individually, it would cost you $86 right now. Scope out the rest of the Blink smart home sale right here if this particular bundle isn’t of interest and then head below for more details.

The Blink Video Doorbell keeps a closer eye on your front porch, delivering real-time feeds and notifications when visitors arrive. That includes 1080p resolutions, infrared night vision, two-way audio, and more. The Wired Floodlight Camera keeps an eye on the rest of your property and even lights the way for both security reasons or for navigating around your outdoor space yourself. Alongside Alexa support, it will help you “protect your home with 2600 lumens of powerful LED lighting, enhanced motion detection, night view in color, crisp two-way audio, and more. Use the Blink app to see and speak to people and pets no matter where you are — day or night.”

Elsewhere in today’s smart home deals, we are tracking a notable deals on TP-Link’s Matter Tapo Smart Plug Minis as well as Aqara’s HomeKit Smart Lock U100, and the Eve Matter motion sensors at $115 – a new Amazon all-time low price. Scope everything out for yourself right here.

Blink Wired Floodlight Camera + Video Doorbell features:

Help protect your home day or night with Blink Wired Floodlight Camera — a smart security camera with 2600 lumens of LED lighting, enhanced motion detection, and a built-in security siren.

See and speak from the Blink app — Experience 1080p HD live view, infrared night vision, and crisp two-way audio right from your smartphone.

Get real-time alerts — Be alerted to movement with customizable motion detection. Set motion zones in the Blink Home Monitor app so you’re only notified when you need to be.

See who’s there — With Wired Floodlight Camera, experience Blink’s new person detection feature with embedded computer vision (CV) as part of an optional Blink Subscription Plan (sold separately).

Set up yourself — Follow the included instructions and connect to your home’s existing outdoor wiring. Video Doorbell can be wired or wire-free.

Save and share clips — Choose to store events in the cloud with a free 30-day trial of the Blink Subscription Plan or locally with a Sync Module and USB flash drive (each sold separately).

