LEGO announces a Twilight set and Botanical Garden as latest Ideas creations

The LEGO Ideas team today is officially revealing what’s next on tap for the Ideas theme. With a record-breaking 71 different creations vying for the chance to be turned into an official set, now two have been chosen. And they are some pretty interesting ideas. Coming to the LEGO Ideas lineup, the builders will be able to soon assemble a Botanical Garden, and the Cullen House from Twilight.

The stakes have never been higher for a LEGO Ideas review round. For a while now, we’ve been noticing the trend that more and more projects reach the required 10,000 supporters needed to get sent over to the LEGO team who chooses which are actually destined to be kits – but that gets taken to a whole new level with over 70 different kits in a single review phase.

With so many to choose from, the LEGO Group had to wade through tons of original ideas as well as kits inspired by licensed properties like Studio Ghibli flicks, fan-favorite Dreamworks characters, iconic electronic music creators, Pixar monsters, and even the turn of BIONICLE. But there was no chance all of them were going to be approved, and so the team behind the fan-made set LEGO theme has chosen the latest winners.

There’s two new sets confirmed today, and both are pretty interesting. The first is nothing all too absurd, with a lovely Botanical Garden model coming from Fan Designer Valentina Bima (aka Goannas89). Then there’s a set based around the book-turned-movie Twilight. Yes, the vampire one. Fan Designer Nick Micheels (aka LobsterThermidor) has the honor of their set based around the franchise that assembles the Cullen House being made into a real set.

In 2023 so far, we’ve seen a record-breaking amount of LEGO Ideas sets actually hit store shelves. There’s the new Polaroid Camera that’s about the release on January 1, as well as other hits like the A-Frame Cabin, the collection of Tales of The Space Age art-like sets, and even the highly-detailed Insect Collection from over the summer. Oh! But how could I forget the new Orient Express train that just hit store shelves. It’s been an exciting year so far for the theme, and now there looks to be plenty in store for 2024 and beyond.

There’s no telling exactly when the new LEGO Ideas Twilight and Botanical Garden sets will officially be revealed or land on store shelves, but we’ll be providing coverage for all of the latest leaks and news well into the future. So stick around in the meantime.

The LEGO Ideas team also notes that it has another review round coming up in the near future. There’s 49 submissions currently on the chopping block which were locked in between early May 2023 and early September 2023. The results and winners all be reviewed sometime in early 2024, and you can check out all of the different models up for consideration right here.

