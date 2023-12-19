Save $50 on Jackery’s new miniature Explorer 100 Plus power station at new $99 low

Jackery launched a scaled down version of its signature portable power station lineup earlier this year with the new Explorer 100 Plus, and now it’s on sale for one of the first times. Not just a rare chance to save, but an entirely new all-time low lands at $99 shipped on Amazon after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. It’s $50 off the usual $149 price tag for only the third time and arrives at the best price ever. This is an extra $1 under our previous mention from Black Friday, too. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look or head below for more.

The Jackery Explorer 100 Plus is the company’s smallest portable power bank to date. Instead of being used to charge up your campsite or tailgate, it has enough juice for your everyday carry with a compact design to match. The power station has a very mobile-first approach that ditches the usual AC outlets we see on the other models in favor of a simpler 3-port design with dual USB-C and a USB-A slot that can offer a total of 128W of power output from its internal 99Wh battery.

If you don’t mind giving up the novel design of the Jackery model above, I just took a hands-on look at Anker’s new 250W USB-C Prime Power Bank. This new release may not have a solar input, but it does pack an even more capable internal battery and pairs with an external docking station that makes refueling simple. I adored it in my recent Tested with 9to5Toys review, too.

Jackery Explorer 100 Plus

Featuring a 99Wh capacity and impressive 128W output, the Explorer 100 Plus Portable Power Station packs mighty power, in a smaller size. With 100W Dual PD 3.0 Charging & Discharging, it can charge to 70% in just 1 hour, and delivers a full charge in 1.8 hours – it can also power multiple devices, simultaneously, with various ports including 2* USB-C and 1* USB-A ports.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!