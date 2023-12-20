Turn your official MagSafe charger into a StandBy dock with these elago stands from $15

Rikka Altland -
AmazonSmartphone Accessorieselago
Reg. $23+ From $15

elago’s official Amazon storefront is now offering one of the best prices of the year on its popular MS2 MagSafe Charging Stand. After you’ve clipped the on-page coupon, the price will drop down to $15.29. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching as much as $23, you’re now looking at the second-best price to date. It’s an extra $10 under our previous October mention and lands as a perfect stocking stuffer at within cents of the best-ever discount. You can get a closer look at what to expect in our Tested with 9to5Toys review. Head below for other elago MagSafe stands.

Comprised of a premium silicone so as not to scratch your device, this stand has a spherical design that’ll turn your existing MagSafe charger into a more desk or nightstand-friendly dock. Its compatible with all of Apple’s latest iPhone 15 devices as well as 12, 13, and 14 series handsets, and is a great way to keep tabs on notifications and the like while charging on top of all the newfound StandBy features in iOS 17.

Other elago MagSafe stands are also on sale! These all complement your MagSafe charger with different designs. You’ll need to clip the on-page coupon for each of the following listings to lock-in the savings.

We also just reviewed elago’s new MagSafe stand, which sports the same kind of design as all of the other models above. But it does stand out from them by rocking a StandBy-first build and classic Macintosh design. We break it all down in our hands-on coverage.

elago MS2 MagSafe Charging Stand features:

elago is paving the way for new accessories compatible with magsafe! One of the first designs to be created from scratch is the ms2 stand – the perfect desktop stand for any situation! Great for personal use or a gift for anyone with a phone compatible with magsafe charger. Compatible with iPhone 14, 13, and 12 models.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
elago

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

meross’ HomeKit/Assistant smart fan switch drops ...
Holiday savings take $150 off OnePlus 11 256GB smartpho...
Bundle Amazon’s latest Echo Dot Kids and Echo Glo...
Save $700 on Sony’s a7 III mirror camera from $1,...
Focusrite’s Scarlett 2i2 Studio 3rd gen recording...
Anker’s PowerCore 24K power bank is even more of a 9t...
Elevation Lab’s TagVault Wallet AirTag card holde...
Cole Haan takes up to 60% off sitewide + an extra 30% o...
Load more...
Show More Comments