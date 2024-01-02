Here’s every LEGO Star Wars set releasing in 2024: Midi-scale ships, UCS kits, and more

We’re officially into 2024. Now that the first batch of new LEGO Star Wars sets have already been released for January, we’re turning our attention to the rest of the year’s releases. Since our last check in over the summer, there’s tons more we can share about the LEGO Star Wars 2024 sets, including news on future UCS builds, mini-scale ships, battle packs, and more.

After a pretty exciting end to the LEGO Star Wars collection in 2023 with plenty of sets and minifigures that fans have been asking for, we now look to 2024. As of now, we actually know just about everything to come from the year, at least up through the summer wave in the second half of the year. Our last report on the matter was back in July of last year, and in the six months since then, we can report on a much clearer picture for this year’s upcoming sets.

Through June, we pretty much know all of the sets that are due out in the LEGO Star Wars 2024 lineup. Names, part counts, and price tags are all but locked in at this point for nearly all the builds, while we look towards August and a less clear roster of kits with some hope. The start of all the summer action from the theme is beginning to clear up as the year starts, but we’ll get back to that in a moment.

2024 also marks the 25th anniversary of the LEGO Star Wars theme, and so there’s a lot of expectations on what to expect from the year. We already know what the company will be celebrating the milestone by rolling out some extra minifigures much like it did back in 2019 for the 20th anniversary, and now we know more about the actual sets they will come in.

January

The LEGO Star Wars sets for January 2024 are already on store shelves, but here’s the recap on what you can already buy. It’s one of the smaller waves in recent memory to start off the year, and now we know why – the rest of the year is packed with sets instead!

Clone vs Droid Battle Pack 75372: $29.99 | 215 pieces

4+ Crimson Firehawk 75384: $49.99 | 136 pieces

March

The next wave of LEGO Star Wars sets won’t be due out until March 2024. Come the start of spring, you’ll be able to score five different sets. This time of year has been seeing the LEGO Group lean into more display-worthy sets, and that remains true this time around. There’s three new midi-scale sets arriving alongside a buildable R2-D2 and the first of the year’s diorama sets.

Midi-Scale Millennium Falcon 75375: $79.99 | 921 pieces

Midi-Scale Tantive IV 75376: $79.99 | 654 pieces

Midi-Scale Invisible Hand 75377: $52.99 | 557 pieces

Tantive IV Boarding Diorama 75387: $49.99 | 502 pieces

R2-D2 75379: $99.99 | 1,050 pieces

May

Moving onto May 2024, the LEGO Star Wars theme will be celebrating May the 4th with six new sets. There’s of course going to be the annual Ultimate Collectors Series set, which will assemble a massive Tie Interceptor for the first time in over two decades. It comes joined by a fair mix of display kits and playsets, as well as some BrickHeadz and more.

Grogu’s Escape 75378: $29.99 | 221 pieces

Boonta Eve Podrace Diorama 75380: $79.99 | 718 pieces

Droideka 75381: $59.99 | Unknown part count

UCS Tie Interceptor 75382: $239.99 | Unknown part count

Unknown BrickHeadz 4-pack 40675: $54.99 |

Commander Cody BrickHeadz 40675: $9.99 | Unknown part count

June

Following up Star Wars Day action, June 2024 will be filling store shelves with five more sets. There’s two kits based around the latest season of The Mandalorian, with a new addition to the Disney+ catalog getting its first and only LEGO set thanks to the Skeleton Crew Ship. A pair of more affordable kits will debut with the year’s first Mech set, as well as the only Microfighter that we know about so far.

I would expect that this list for June actually isn’t complete yet. There should be more than just a single Star Wars Mech coming out, so I would suspect that there’s at least one more build due out with the Pilot Luke figure.

Skeleton Crew Ship 75374: $149.99 | 1,325 pieces

Mandalorian Season 3 Battle Pack 75373: $19.99 | 108 pieces

Mandalorian Bunker 75386: $39.99 | 289 pieces

X-Wing Pilot Luke Mech 75390: $15.99 | Unknown part count

Captain Rex’s Y-Wing Microfighter 75391: $9.99 | 99 pieces

August

August is the month we know the least about right now for the 2024 Star Wars sets. 9to5Toys can currently report on what to expect from the set numbers, but that’s about it. Prices for some of the builds is available, but part counts are nowhere to be seen just yet. I would expect more details to arrive later in the spring on the actual set names and what’s included.

There’s a lot to wish for from the LEGO Star Wars summer wave for 2024. On top of being the 25th anniversary of the theme, it’s also the same milestone for The Phantom Menace and its original theatrical debut. The rest of the year does have some sets celebrating the movie, but I’d like to see even more, especially from some of those higher price point kits.

75388 Unknown set: $39.99

75385 Unknown set

75389 Unknown set: $169.99

75392 Unknown set

75393 Unknown set

75394 Unknown set: $79.99

75396 Unknown set: $89.99

October

The big elephant in the room is what to expect from the fall UCS set. The LEGO Group has pretty much locked in the formula of doing two massive, display-worthy sets per year from a galaxy far, far away, and we’re expecting the same from 2024. The reason I say it’s the elephant in the room for LEGO Star Wars this year is that we kind of know what the set is, but there’s no actual confirmation.

Last year, the LEGO Group sent out a survey detailing a ton of sets which may or may not be coming out. It was a way to gauge interest from buyers on some higher-end and more collectible kits, which included a look at a UCS version of Jabba’s Sail Barge. It has more or less been deemed the October UCS set, and as of now we can still report that this is the case.

9to5Toys can’t confirm the release in the same way that we can with the rest of the 2024 LEGO Star Wars sets, but this is the best-bet right now for what model will launch to end the year. As of now, part count has yet to officially locked in, but it should be around 6,500 pieces. There is an expected $600 price tag, as well.

Which LEGO Star Wars 2024 set are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments below.

