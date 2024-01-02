Today’s best game deals: Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $35, Persona 5 Tactica $35, more

The Nintendo holiday/new year sale continues with notable price drops on a range of first- and third-party titles for one more day. While you will find Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury down at $40 directly from Nintendo, Amazon is now offering digital copies of the game for $35 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 42% of the going rate and matching the lowest price we have tracked on this one since Nintendo launched its holiday sale. It combines a pair of Mario experiences in one: a remake of Super Mario 3D World for Switch as well as Bower’s Fury. The former of which has players exploring a “seamless feline world in Lake Lapcat” and collecting Cat Shines before going up against a gigantic Bowser in Bowser’s Fury adventure – both of which can be enjoyed solo or with friends. Head below for more of today’s best console game deals.

