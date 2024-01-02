Today’s best game deals: Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $35, Persona 5 Tactica $35, more

The Nintendo holiday/new year sale continues with notable price drops on a range of first- and third-party titles for one more day. While you will find Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury down at $40 directly from Nintendo, Amazon is now offering digital copies of the game for $35 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 42% of the going rate and matching the lowest price we have tracked on this one since Nintendo launched its holiday sale. It combines a pair of Mario experiences in one: a remake of Super Mario 3D World for Switch as well as Bower’s Fury. The former of which has players exploring a “seamless feline world in Lake Lapcat” and collecting Cat Shines before going up against a gigantic Bowser in Bowser’s Fury adventure – both of which can be enjoyed solo or with friends. Head below for more of today’s best console game deals.
***The very first official GTA 6 trailer is now live!
***Catch-up on the 2023 Annual Game Awards
Nintendo Switch game deals
- Persona 5 Tactica $35 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Origins Plus $25 (Reg. $40)
- Amazon first-party Nintendo Switch holiday deals from $39
- Amazon third-party Nintendo Switch holiday deals from $3
- Sonic Superstars $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $20 (Reg. $60)
- FAR: Changing Tides eShop $6 (Reg. $20)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft $27 (Reg. $30)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword $30 (Reg. $60)
Hands-on with Nintendo’s Switch OLED Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- Sonic Origins Plus $20 (Reg. $40)
- Alan Wake 2 $48 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched on Xbox
- Baldur’s Gate 3 $63 (Reg. $70)
- Horizon Forbidden West Launch Edition $20 (Reg. $40)
- MLB The Show 23 $20 (Reg. $40+)
- PlayStation holiday sale 4,000+ titles up to 75% off
- Xbox holiday sale 1,400+ titles up to 50% off
- Sonic Superstars $30 (Reg. $60)
- Forza Motorsport $49 (Reg. $70
- The Last of Us Part I $37 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy XVI $44 (Reg. $70)
- Monster Hunter: World Xbox $10 (Reg. $20)
- The Last of Us Part II Remastered pre-order $50
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage from $35 (Reg. up to $60)
- Lies of P on PlayStation 5 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Also on Xbox Series X
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 Xbox pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 PS5 pre-order $70
NEW PS5 Slim Call of Duty Modern Warfare III bundle $500
NEW PS5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle $500
