Android game and app deals: Towaga, Suzy Cube, Getting Over It, and more

Friday afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready and waiting down below courtesy of Google Play. Just be sure to also scope out the deals we are tracking on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live as well as Google’s latest battery-powered Nest Video Doorbell and this deal on Motorola’s razr+ folding smartphone. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Towaga: Among Shadows, Quest of Wizard, Suzy Cube, Getting Over It, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Towaga features:

In Towaga: Among Shadows you will learn to master the light in order to exorcise hordes of enraged creatures firmly set upon tearing you to shreds. Your skill and perseverance will be sorely tested while fighting on foot in the jungle or soaring through the skies above the peaks of the highest temples.

