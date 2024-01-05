Score a regularly $150 pair of noise-cancelling Samsung Galaxy Buds Live down at $69

Walmart is offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds for $69 shipped. Regularly $150 and currently fetching as much at Best Buy, this is $81 off the going rate and the best price we can find. Currently starting at $74 from Amazon third-party sellers, they might not be the latest and greatest but today’s deal is the lowest price we can find on a pair of Galaxy Buds from a reputable dealer. Loaded with AKG-tuned 12mm speakers and “enhanced bass,” they also feature active noise cancellation and up to 29 hours of playback via the wireless charging Qi case. This set features always-on voice assistant action alongside compatibility with both Android and iOS handsets. Get an even closer look in our hands-on review and head below for more details.

If a more entry-level set of earbuds will do the trick for you, the Anker lineup is one of our favorite options in this category. The Anker Life P2 Mini True Wireless Earbuds, for example, will certainly get the job done with 32 hours of battery life, custom EQ options, and more at under $35 shipped on Amazon.

But if you’re looking for a flagship set of in-ears, the latest AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are easily one of your best options. Fortunately, they are also now seeing a solid price drop down to $189 shipped to delivers one of the best prices we have tracked since release this past fall. Scope out all of the details on this offer right here.

You’ll also want to head over to our recent roundup of the best true wireless earbuds out there for a better idea of some of our favorite options on the market right now.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live features:

Upgrade your sound and style with Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. Designed with the largest Galaxy Buds speaker, improved bass, and an open fit, playlists sound more like live music than ever before. When you need to block out background noise for a phone call or important task, initiate Active Noise Cancellation with a touch. Buds Live are easy on the eyes, light on the ears, and have long-lasting battery life. Galaxy Buds Live combines a comfortable, ergonomic design with premium sound from AKG to create a soundscape that harmoniously amplifies sound while canceling unwanted background noise.

