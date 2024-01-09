Sony’s popular XM5 ANC headphones have never sold for less with $98 discount to $300

Amazon is now offering a new all-time low on the latest Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones. These normally sell for $398 and have only ever dropped to as low as $328 before. But now, you can discount the ANC headphones to $299.99 shipped. This is $98 off and marking the best price cut ever. It’s an extra $28 below our previous mention from Black Friday and Cyber Monday, as well. We break down just why this is one of the best discounts we’ve seen on a pair of ANC headphones below the fold.

Sony’s new XM5 headphones deliver some of the best active noise cancellation on the market as the brand’s latest flagship listening experience. This time around there’s a completely refreshed design that now arrives with 30-hour battery life to go alongside the new Integrated Processor V1 for improved playback. That new exterior is comprised of soft fit leather with a lightweight build rounding out the package alongside multipoint Bluetooth connectivity.

As far as the latest from Sony’s true wireless releases goes, right now it’s all about the new Sony XM5 earbuds. These new flagship releases we just revealed over the summer and arrive as easily one of my favorite buds of the year – not to spoil too much from our hands-on review. With some serious attention to detail with sound quality and improved ANC, these come with all of the other comforts you’d expect like 360-degree audio, multipoint Bluetooth, and even a smaller design than previous iterations.

But if you’re looking for something outside the realm of the latest that Sony has to offer, we just rounded up all of our favorite options from 2023. Including some of the usual players in the space you’d expect like Anker and Jabra, last year saw some competitive new releases from the likes of Denon, JBL, and other brands that wowed us with novel features, incredible sound quality, and some of the best values around in the true wireless earbuds market.

More on the Sony XM5 ANC Headphones:

Industry Leading noise cancellation-two processors control 8 microphones for unprecedented noise cancellation. With Auto NC Optimizer, noise canceling is automatically optimized based on your wearing conditions and environment. Magnificent Sound, engineered to perfection with the new Integrated Processor V1 Crystal clear hands-free calling with 4 beamforming microphones, precise voice pickup, and advanced audio signal processing.

