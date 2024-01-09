Upgrade your job search this year with LazyApply lifetime access for $55 (Reg. $149)

Want to earn more this year? Whether you’re trying to find a new role or climb the corporate ladder, LazyApply can help you make more applications in less time. Right now, you can get lifetime access to this AI-powered tool for only $54.97 (Reg. $149) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Landing a great job is becoming harder. According to one recent survey, the average job hunter has to send 162 applications to secure a new role. That’s a crazy amount of form-filling.

If you want to speed things up, LazyApply can help. Rated at 4.5/5 stars on the Chrome Web Store, this powerful tool allows you to hunt down vacancies and apply in seconds. It works like this:

Use LazyApply’s résumé builder to construct the perfect professional summary. Use the app to search for roles that fit your experience. Click “Apply” under any job ad, and LazyApply will fill out the application form automatically.

The secret sauce here is artificial intelligence. LazyApply uses the information in your résumé to fill out forms and application emails in seconds. What’s more, the writing is always free from typos.

You can use LazyApply to track down ads on LinkedIn, Indeed, and many other job sites. You can make up to 150 applications a day, and send unlimited emails to recommended LinkedIn profiles.

To optimize your job search even further, LazyApply offers detailed analytics and tips on how to improve your CV. Your lifetime license even includes one free weekly consultation call with a recruitment expert.

The lifetime plan is normally priced at $149, but you can jump on board for just $54.97 if you order by 11.59 pm on 1/7. No coupon required!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on StackSocial affiliate links.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!