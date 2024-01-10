Pokémon announces upcoming TCG Temporal Forces expansion with new Paradox EX cards

We’re getting the official reveal of the next Pokémon TCG expansion today, as the company looks to feature some of its recent Paradox monsters. The upcoming Temporal Forces expansion joins the rest of the Scarlet and Violet releases when it launches later this spring in March.

The new Pokémon TCG Temporal Forces expansion is almost here. It’ll be the second set to come out in 2024, and most notably includes the return of ARC SPEC cards for the first time since they swept the competitive scene in the Black and White era. Now back for Scarlet and Violet complete with ew holofoil designs, these powerful cards are joined by plenty of firsts for the Pokémon trading card game.

The big focus this time around is giving more of the Paradox Pokémon some love. We’re getting quite a few more ancient and future Pokémon, Walking Wake, Gouging Fire, and Raging Bolt are taking the stage, as well as Iron Leaves. Those latter two Pokémon are the ones who will be getting the Elite Trainer Art treatment with themed packaging. Throw in Iron Crown, who completes the list of booster pack artwork with its other Paradox counterparts.

The company’s current trend of packing in EX Pokémon remains, and there’s specifically more than a dozen of these cards making the cut. In total, there’s around 200 new cards joining the Pokémon TCG with Temporal Forces. The expansion will be officially launching later this spring on March 22. You can pre-order the new set over on the official Pokémon Center website.

Here’s a full rundown of what the Pokémon Company is sharing with us

Over 160 cards

ACE SPEC cards return: 6 Trainer cards and 1 Special Energy

More new Ancient and Future Pokémon

More than a dozen brand-new Pokémon ex, including type-shifted Tera Pokémon ex

Dozens of Pokémon and Trainer cards with special illustrations

Today’s official reveal of the Temporal Forces expansion joins another upcoming Pokémon TCG set that still hasn’t officially hit store shelves. Last fall, we took a look at what’s to come from the Paldean Fates lineup, which will be standing out thanks to its inclusion of Shiny Pokémon. This is the newest set from the Scarlet and Violet era, and will be launching at the end of the month come January 26.

