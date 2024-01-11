CASETiFY refreshes Evangelion collab with new batch of themed iPhone 15 MagSafe cases

CASETiFY last year launched one of the best collabs in 2023 with its lineup of Evangelion accessories. Now the company is back to start off the year by refreshing the styles for the new iPhone 15, delivering an assortment of themed cases around one of the most popular mecha anime series of all-time.

Normally when CASETiFY launches one of its collaborations, called Co-Labs, the company does a limited-run release. So when that first batch of covers sell out, that’s all there is. It’s the approach we’ve seen for pretty much every one of its anime collaborations, but Evangelion seems to be breaking the mold. Now that original assortment of cases is being refreshed for the iPhone 15, bringing all of those mecha-inspired designs to Apple’s latest smartphone.

Back in July of last year, I got a chance to go hands-on with many of the covers from the CASETiFY Evangelion iPhone case collection. I had a hunch last summer that it would be my favorite collaboration of the year, and now that 2024 is here, I can ultimately confirm that it was the case. In that original review, I break down what I like about the designs and how they blend the unique stylings of Tokyo III, NERV HQ, and the world of Evangelion with the company’s signature iPhone cases.

Today’s refresh is all about bringing the same designs as before to new smartphones. There aren’t any new colorways or styles, just some updated covers for the newer iPhone 15. It’s worth noting that some of the cases that weren’t around when the original collection launched are now available with some Eva flair – including the all-new Ultra Bounce cover that launched exclusively for Apple’s new handset last fall.

The one sad thing about today’s announcement is that there’s no word on when the collection’s unique MagSafe charging stand will be restocked – if ever. Easily my favorite part of the collaboration was the quirky accessories that launched alongside the iPhone cases originally. That aforementioned MagSafe charging stand based around one of the Eva Unit’s hanger bay was just the start, as the Eva Unit 01 AirPods Pro case is also missing with the restock.

Today’s stock refresh is great news if you want to bring some Shinji, Asuka, or Rei theming to your iPhone 15, but going to be a bit unfortunate if you were hoping to grab one of the themed accessories for the rest of your Apple setup.

You can shop everything still available as part of the CASETiFY Evangelion collection right here on this landing page, including the new iPhone 15 cases starting from $68.

