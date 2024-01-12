Android game and app deals: KORG Kaossilator, KNIGHTS, StarLink 2, and more

Your Friday afternoon collection of the best Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play is now ready and waiting down below the fold. We are also tracking notable deals on Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab A9+ as well as Google’s Nest WiFi Pro Wi-Fi 6E router and official Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 cases, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlight titles include KORG Kaossilator, StarLink 2: Constellation, KNIGHTS, The Last Roman Village, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at everything on sale today. 

“KORG Kaossilator for Android” is a synthesizer app that lets anyone enjoy full-fledged instrumental performance simply by freely moving their finger across the touch panel. From electronic sounds to acoustic instruments and drums, you can play a wide range of sounds with a single finger. Also provided is a sequencer that’s indispensable for creating songs, so you can create tracks by recording and layering your performances. This easy yet full-fledged instrumental experience is now available on your Android smartphone.

