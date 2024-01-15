Android game and app deals: OK Golf, Machinarium, Lil Big Invasion, and more

Your Monday afternoon Google Play game and app deals for Android users are now at the ready. We have deals on Sony’s 120Hz 85-inch X80K 4K Smart Google TV as well as Samsung’s recent Galaxy Tab S9 FE/+, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlights include titles like Lil Big Invasion: A Rescue Adventure, Data Defense, OK Golf, Machinarium, The Wild Case Adventure, and more. Head below for a complete look at the best Android game and app deals.
Best Android apps and games on sale:
- Lil Big Invasion: A Rescue Adventure FREE (Reg. $3)
- Data Defense FREE (Reg. $5)
- GoldOx – The Golden Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Circle Crop – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Yellow – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro FREE (Reg. $2.50)
- OK Golf $0.50 (Reg. $3)
- Machinarium $2 (Reg. $6)
- RPG Knight Bewitched 2 $1 (Reg. $2)
- The Wild Case Adventure (Full) $1 (Reg. $5)
- Super Shortcut: Multitasking $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- FV File Pro $1 (Reg. $3)
- WiFi Analyzer Pro $2 (Reg. $3.50)
- WiFi Thief Detector Pro $1 (Reg. $2)
More Android app deals still live:
- StarLink 2: Constellation FREE (Reg. $1)
- Circle Clear Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Octa Dark – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Circa – Round Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- KORG Kaossilator for Android $10 (Reg. $20)
- ARIDA: Backland’s Awakening $1.50 (Reg. $3.50)
- Angelo and Deemon (Full) $1 (Reg. $5)
- The Last Dream (Full) $1 (Reg. $5)
- KNIGHTS $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- PEG $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- The Last Roman Village $0.50 (Reg. $1)
- Runic Curse $0.50 (Reg. $3)
- Brain App Daily Brain Training $1 (Reg. $8.50)
- Floating Multitasking $1 (Reg. $2)
OK Golf features:
OK Golf is the essence of golf, refined to a tee. Play a quick round anywhere, anytime on stylish dioramas inspired by classic golfing destinations. Easy to play, hard to put down, perfect for all ages and handicaps!
