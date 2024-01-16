Google Pixel 8 drops to $549 so you can skip Galaxy Unpacked tomorrow (Save $150)

Amazon is now offering the best price ever on the Google Pixel 8. The new unlocked 128GB smartphone starts at $549 shipped in one of three colors. It’s down from the usual $699 price tag in order to not just save you $150, but also match the all-time low for only the third time. It’s one of the first discounts since launching last fall, too. We got our hands on the new release back at launch and wrote all about how this is the “small phone of our dreams” in our review over at 9to5Google.

The new Google Pixel 8 leans into tons of AI features with the new Tensor G3 chip to back it up. There’s newfound Magic Eraser technology for photo and video editing, as well as a 6.2-inch Actua display. It packs nearly all of the pro features of its larger counterpart into a smaller body, meaning you don’t have to decide between an unwieldy phone with all of the features and a more compact device that comprises – Pixel 8 does both! There’s a dual camera array around back that is backed by all-day battery life to round out this flagship smartphone.

Today’s sale arrives ahead of Galaxy Unpacked tomorrow, which will be showing off some of the latest smartphones from Samsung. We’ll be getting an official look at all things Galaxy S24, and anyone who already knows that they prefer Google’s take on an Android device can save. Or if you’d rather go the foldable route, Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Flip 5 is on sale for the first time since Black Friday starting from $875.

Google Pixel 8 features:

Pixel 8 is the helpful phone engineered by Google; the new Google Tensor G3 chip is custom-designed with Google AI for cutting-edge photo and video features and smarter ways to help. Google Pixel 8 has a fully upgraded camera with advanced image processing to reveal vivid colors and striking details; and now with Macro Focus, even the smallest subjects can become spectacular images

