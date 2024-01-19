There’s one more 25th anniversary LEGO Star Wars set coming out in October

It seems the LEGO Star Wars team may have more than we originally reported to celebrate the theme’s 25th anniversary. There looks to be one more build from the celebratory lineup coming in 2024, which is set to release later this fall.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news, and give our LEGO account over on X (Twitter) a follow, as well as our Threads, Mastodon, BlueSky, Instagram, and TikTok. You can, of course, always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

The latest news from a galaxy far, far away is delivering one more celebration release for the 25th anniversary of LEGO Star Wars. It will arrive as set number 40755 and should include 383 pieces. There will be the same packaging and overall flair as we’ve seen leaked so far. It’ll also release in October. That makes this a bit more unique of a release given that the rest of the 25th anniversary LEGO Star Wars sets will be releasing earlier the year around the summer. So expect this to be something of a capstone to the whole celebration.

Now for the fun stuff, speculation! Today’s news leaves quite the blank canvas for us to begin painting with. The way I see it, there’s really one of two different approaches we could see. The first is a tad boring, with a continuation of the actual celebration sets. It really is anyone’s guess on what the build could be here, especially with how far out the models we’ve already detailed for the summer 2024 lineup are.

My own best guess would be that we see a new version of the classic tan AAT from The Phantom Menace. Every year the LEGO Group tends to pair the polybag it releases in the beginning of the winter with a full version of that vehicle later on. Last year was an X-Wing to complement the January polybag, and 2024 started off with an AAT – so we can only suspect that one is coming. Although there are a number of other unconfirmed sets that need to be locked in, so set number might not be the reserved.

There’s also another approach that we may see, where the LEGO Group doubles down on the celebratory theming. I’m thinking right in the same lens as the holiday Star Wars set last year, where it’s more of a tribute to all things Star Wars versus being a more traditional set based around a specific vehicle.

You can catch up on everything related to the logo for the 25th anniversary of LEGO Star Wars in our previous feature. We also have a rundown of all the confirmed sets launching throughout 2024. That includes an updated piece where we speculate what’s to come from the BrickHeadz bundle themed around The Phantom Menace.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!