LEGO launches first Insiders double points promo of 2024 with free Year of the Dragon set

LEGO today is kicking off its first double Insiders Points promotion of the year. If you’ve been looking for a chance to score a little extra cash back on all of those new 2024 sets that just hit store shelves earlier in the month or have had your eye on something else, the first chance to score some extra cash back is here. Plus, a bonus freebie Year of the Dragon set!

LEGO’s first Insiders sale of the year is here, and giving you double the promotional points you’d normally get. You’ll be able to earn twice the number of points to use on future purchases with every set you buy. There’s no exclusions, as every kit the LEGO Group sells will be eligible. That makes this week the perfect opportunity to bring home all-new builds that just launched for the January 2024 wave, as well as some of last year’s largest and most eye-catching creations.

The latest promotion is going to be live from today, January 20, through the middle of the week on January 24.

You’ll of course need to be a LEGO Insiders member to lock-in any of the savings in today’s sale. But that should honestly be a given with the name of the promotion. It’s entirely free to sign up if you haven’t already, though it’s worth noting that if you already had a LEGO VIP membership, your account will have transitioned over to the new naming scheme.

LEGO also includes a Year of the Dragon gift with purchase

On top of locking in double points, you’ll also be able to get some extra goodies with your purchases. Orders over $85 will be able to bring home the new LEGO Year of the Dragon gift with purchase. This promotional set is just the latest creation from the company looking to celebrate the Chinese New Year, and for 2024 we have an adorable little dragon model.

