Samsung’s 256GB 200MB/s PRO Ultimate microSD drops to second-best price at $28

We are now tracking the first deal of the year on Samsung 256GB PRO Ultimate microSD card at $27.99 shipped. Carrying a regular price at $35, you can now score this one at 20% off the going rate for all of the gadgets you landed over the holidays last year. Today’s deal comes within $3 of the all-time low and last year’s Black Friday price to deliver the best we can find. The PRO Ultimate lineup is the fastest and latest in the Samsung stable of popular microSD solutions, delivering up to 200MB/s with Class 10, U3, and V30 speed and video ratings. You’ll also find wide compatibility with drones, gaming consoles, camera systems, and more, alongside Samsung’s 6-proof protection against the elements, magnetic environments, and drops, among other things. Hit up our hands-on review and then head below for more details.

An obvious lower-cost solution would be to drop down to the 128GB variant at $17 Prime shipped – it delivers the same specs and speeds otherwise. But if you can make do with something in the 130MB/s category, Samsung’s EVO Select model comes in at $20 for the 256GB capacity. The EVO Plus models deliver very similar specs and also come in at a lower price point than the PRO Ultimate variants – all of the details you need on these are in our hands-on review right here.

Elsewhere in the storage space, be sure to scope out the details on the next-gen 2,000MB/s Thunderbolt 4 Rugged Mini portable SSD lineup from LaCie as well as this ongoing deal on Samsung’s flagship 2,000MB/s T9 Portable SSD – it is still down at the $110 Amazon low right now.

Samsung PRO Ultimate microSD features:

The PRO Ultimate microSD makes it easy to complete each task; Spend more time creating and less time saving with read & write speeds up to 200/130 MB/s—bringing you faster loading and 4K UHD video capture. Whether you’re using a phone or a gaming console*, count on the PRO Ultimate microSD for extensive compatibility; It’s a true team player when it comes to heavy-duty application usage or file-saving.

