Save $2,000 on this massive 100-inch Hisense 144Hz smart Google TV at $3,000 shipped

The big-time smart TV deals just keep coming with the Super Bowl on the horizon, and Best Buy is now offering a huge deal on a huge Hisense Google TV. You can land the latest Hisense 100-inch Class U76N Series QLED 4K Google TV for $2,999.99 shipped. That’s certainly not the most affordable price, but it is a solid $2,000 off the going rate and the best we can find – it sells for $3,422 at Amazon and has never gone for less. You can still score the nearly as large 98-inch TCL 4K smart TV down at $1,998, but that is a slightly older model and not quite as high-end overall. Hit the jump to learn more about the Hisense U76N.

A metal stand holds up a massive “bezel-less” 100-inch 4K panel with Quantum Dot Color, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos audio, and an even better 144Hz variable refresh rate. It also features built-in Google Assistant voice control, HDR 10+, the Apple AirPlay you won’t get on the TCL mentioned above, and carries a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs.

Now, something as ostentatious as the 100-incher above might not be for everyone, never mind actually having the space for it. But our recent roundup of all the best 4K smart TV deals on tap right now certainly has something for anyone. The deals start from $120 shipped with thousands in savings and you can browse through everything right here.

Hisense 100-inch Class U76N Series QLED 4K Google TV features:

The Hisense U7 series is packed with features for movie, sports, and gaming enthusiasts alike. With Full Array Local Dimming, Peak Brightness 1000, along with Quantum Dot Color and Dolby Vision / Dolby Atmos, the U7 delivers unmatched performance. Upgrading to a 144Hz variable refresh rate panel, with Dolby Vision Gaming, AMD Freesync Premium Pro, and 2.1 channel audio maximizes the gaming experience. In addition, Hisense’s ULED™ technology improves picture depth, clarity, color accuracy, and motion delivering a unique experience only found in Hisense ULED television sets. And, Google TV with Hands-Free Voice Control, makes searching and playing your favorite content simple and seamless. Add in leading-edge features like a NEXTGEN TV ATSC 3.0 tuner and WiFi 6E compatibility and the U7 is virtually future-proof.

