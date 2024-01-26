Today’s best iOS app deals: Go Rally, Tower of Fortune 4, FL Studio Mobile, and more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $1+ FREE+
a small blue car

Your Friday morning collection of the best iOS game and app deals is now at the ready after the jump. Alongside the App Store discounts, we are also tracking notable deals on Apple’s M1 Max Mac Studio as well as these ongoing offers on the 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pros and everything else in our curated Apple hub. As far the apps go, today’s collection is highlighted by Go Rally, Doom & Destiny titles, Sparklite, Tower of Fortune 4, FL Studio Mobile, and more. You’ll find everything waiting for you below the fold. 

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Streakly: Habit Tracker: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: My City : Wildlife Camping: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Go Rally: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Worlds: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sparklite: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 4: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: FL Studio Mobile: $13 (Reg. $15)

Today’s best game deals: Amazon Switch sale from $3 – Mario Strikers, Among Us, BioShock, much more

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Barcode Copy: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Agile 3: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dollar Bill Origami: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Little Big Workshop: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Castle Raid 2: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: El Hijo: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Worms W.M.D: Mobilize: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Predictable: $120 (Reg. $160)

Go Rally features:

Draw a line on your screen, tap the ‘race’ icon, and instantly drive your very own track! Add hills, bridges, checkpoints, trackside banners, houses and terrain – create the circuit of your dreams, then share on-line and challenge your friends, and the world, to beat your times. Apple TV users can design on iPhone or iPad and then pick up the Siri Remote and play on the big screen! With player made tracks, there are potentially limitless possibilities.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Save $700 on Apple’s M1 Max Mac Studio when you s...
Today’s best game deals: Amazon Switch sale from ...
Score 18TB of Seagate Expansion Drive backup storage fo...
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ fall to new all-time lows starti...
Bring home Amazon’s Alexa-ready smart Echo Glow l...
lululemon adds new specials to its We Made Too Much sec...
Lutron’s Caseta Dimmer Switch Kit brings overhead...
8Bitdo’s latest Ultimate C Bluetooth Switch Contr...
Load more...
Show More Comments